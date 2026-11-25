HMV’s 4K Blu-ray Black Friday sale has arrived — I’ve searched through and here are the top 12 discs I recommend, all of which I’ve personally tested
20% off a massive selection of 4K discs
Good news, 4K Blu-rays fans — HMV is having a huge 20% off sale on 4K Blu-rays! Simply use code HIDEF20 at checkout. There are hundreds of discs to choose from including some classic titles and some of 2026's biggest releases.
As TechRadar's 4K Blu-ray reviewer, I've picked 12 of my favourite discs from the sale, all of which I've personally tested as part of the Blu-ray Bounty, our monthly column where we test the latest 4K Blu-ray releases.
If you're looking for discs that showcase a TV's contrast, then Fight Club , Dark City and Project Hail Mary are three excellent examples, with plenty of high contrast scenes and deep black levels which look great on the best OLED TVs.
4K Blu-ray does wonders for classic movies and three of my favourite examples are Double Indemnity, Some Like It Hot and 3:10 to Yuma (1957), with all three discs getting new life on 4K.
If you're looking for discs bursting with colour, then you can't go wrong with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Supergirl. Both these discs are fantastic Dolby Atmos discs too, which will sound immersive and powerful on your home theatre system.
My top 12 discs from HMV's 4K Blu-ray sale
Looking for a new 4K Blu-ray player to watch these on? Check out below for today's best deals on some our favourite players!
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James is the TV Hardware Staff Writer at TechRadar. Before joining the team, he worked at a major UK based AV retailer selling TV and audio equipment, where he was either telling customers the difference between OLED and QLED or being wowed by watching a PS5 run on the LG 65G2. When not writing about the latest TV tech, James can be found gaming, reading, watching rugby or coming up with another idea for a novel.
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