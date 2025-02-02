Better than Black Friday: Samsung's Super Bowl TV sale is live – save up to $2,100

It's official. The Super Bowl is one week away, which means Samsung's massive Super Bowl TV sale is live with record-low prices on best-rated 4K, QLED and OLED displays. As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through Samsung's sale and hand-picked the nine best Super Bowl TV deals.

Samsung's Super Bowl TV sale offers massive savings on older-model TVs as the tech giant prepares to release its 2025 TV lineup. That means you can score prices better than Black Friday on best-selling models with over $2,000 in savings. You can find big-screen budget TVs and stunning OLED displays in a range of sizes to meet everyone's Super Bowl viewing needs.



A few of today's top deals include Samsung's gorgeous 55-inch The Frame TV on sale for $899.99, Samsung's 70-inch Crystal 4K smart TV on sale for $549.99, and this massive 85-inch QNX1D Neo QLED TV on sale for $1,799.99 - an incredible price.



Samsung Super Bowl TV sale: the 9 best deals

Samsung QN90D 43-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $899.99 at Samsung Samsung’s top mini-LED TV of 2024 is on sale for $899.99 - a new record-low price. It's an excellent price for an upper mid-range TV offering the high brightness, anti-glare screen, and wide viewing angle needed for daytime sports viewing. With four HDMI 2.1 ports and up to 144Hz support, it’s also an excellent TV for gaming.

Samsung 48-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $999.99 at Samsung Samsung's 48-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $999.99, thanks to a $600 discount. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.99 now $529.99 at Samsung Samsung's pre-Super Bowl sale has dropped this 55-inch Q60D QLED TV to $529.99 - a new record-low price and $100 cheaper than on Black Friday. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $899.99 at Samsung Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream display for watching the Super Bowl, and you can find the 55-inch model on sale for its lowest price yet. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Samsung S95D 65-inch OLED 4K TV: was $3,399.99 now $2,299.99 at Samsung Our Samsung S95D review claimed that this stunning display is 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV,' and it's easy to see why. Excellent picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a beautiful design offer one of the best OLED TVs money can buy right now. This popular TV doesn't have the biggest price cut going right now, but it's worth every penny with its 144Hz refresh rate and innovative new anti-glare and reflection technology. It's your premium choice for watching the Super Bowl, and you can get a whopping $1,100 discount on the 65-inch model.

Samsung 70-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $589.99 now $549.99 at Samsung If you're looking for a big-screen budget display to watch Super Bowl Sunday Samsung's DU7200 70-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for $549.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.

Samsung Q60C 70-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,199.99 now $899.99 at Samsung Don't mind going for an older model? If you're looking for a decent picture and a bigger display for the Super Bowl, this deal on the 70-inch Q60C is an excellent choice. This is the previous-generation model, but it still has the great colors and contrast for which these QLED displays are known. It only supports a 60Hz refresh rate, however, so if you're looking for speedy gaming action, go for one of the more premium models.

Samsung QN90D 75-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $3,299 now $1,799 at Samsung Samsung’s newest mid-range Neo QLED TV is great value for money after this huge $1,500 price cut ahead of the Super Bowl. As we found in our Samsung QN90D review, this is a great TV for sports viewing and gaming, thanks to its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles. That's all wrapped up in a sleek and appealing design that makes for one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy.

Samsung 85-inch QNX1D Neo QLED 4K TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,799.99 at Samsung If you want a massive display to watch the big game, Samsung's 2024 85-inch QNX1D Series display is $1,500 off, bringing the price down to a record low. Thanks to mini-LED backlighting, the QLED display delivers bright, bold colors and sharp contrast, which, combined with Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite, delivers a cinematic viewing experience.

