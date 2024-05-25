Best Buy's Memorial Day sale has this Samsung 75-inch 4K TV for just $549.99

The 2024 Memorial Day sales event is up and running, and Best Buy is taking part by offering big-screen TVs for cheap. One of the best deals is this Samsung 75-inch TU690T Crystal 4K Smart Tizen TV at Best Buy for $549.99 (was $600). That's a record-low price and one of the best cheap big-screen TV deals we've seen in today's Memorial Day TV sales.



• Shop Best Buy's full Memorial Day sale

The Samsung TU690T capably displays vibrant visuals without spending over $1k on QLED or 8K. 4K might pale in comparison to pricier alternatives, but it beats a tiny, lower-resolution laptop screen, especially when the goal is giving your living room a "movie theater makeover." The 75-inch Samsung TU690T's larger size makes it perfect for spaces like family rooms or basement theaters. If you really want premium features like NEO QLED, you can also buy the alternative options on the Best Buy listing for $400 off.

Memorial Day TV deal: Samsung 75-inch 4K TV

Samsung 75-inch TU690T Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $600 now $550 at Best Buy

The Samsung TU690T is an affordable, entry-level UHD 4K TV for anyone looking for theater-like, immersive experiences at home. Its built-in Tizen makes streaming from services like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ easier, adding convenient integration to an already high-fidelity setup.

Let's break down what's really included in the Samsung 75-inch TU690T Crystal 4K Smart TV. First: It's a UHD 4K TV with a liquid-crystal display, something that requires a backlit frame instead of innate lighting, like with OLED TVs. However, even though it can't match the power of an OLED, it can still reliably showcase bright, detailed visuals. The Samsung TU690T also comes with Tizen, a built-in streaming device for Samsung TVs similar to Amazon Firestick, Roku, and Apple TV. It makes it easier to watch Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and other streaming services on your smart TV as if they were cable channels.

Not sure if this is your best bet? You can browse our list of best Samsung TVs in 2024, which covers various budget and premium options. You can also check our 2024 list of best 75-inch 4K TVs in general.