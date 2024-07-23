Best Buy drops a fantastic 4K TV deal with this $600 saving on the Samsung QN90C

We don't spot a deal like this every day. If you want one of the most affordable QLED TVs out there at the moment then you can get the Samsung QN90C 55-inch QLED 4K TV at Best Buy for $899.99 (was $1,499.99). That's not far off half price – something rarely seen on a TV like this – and a return to the lowest price ever.

It's also an amazing premium TV for a low price, especially given Samsung is regularly one of our favorite TV brands that boasts a great all-around selection of models. The South Korean manufacturer often features when we look at the best TVs, and the QN90C scoops the award 'best for sport' based on our testing. But it's also ideal for watching TV shows, movies and gaming.

Today's best Samsung QN90C Neo QLED TV deal

Samsung QN90C 55-inch Neo QLED TV: was $1,499.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy

With a $600 discount, this is one of the most affordable 4K TV deals around at the moment for watching shows, movies, and sports. The 4K 120Hz-capable display with HDMI 2.1 ports is ideal for gamers, especially those wanting to connect current-gen game consoles. The slim form factor, thin bezel, and sturdy hexagonal plate stand give the QN90C a strong visual appeal, too. It looks particularly impressive in Ambient Mode, which is a Samsung feature for displaying artwork and photos in a low-power mode.

The 55-inch Samsung QN90C QLED 4K TV is a bright mini-LED TV that is feature-packed and well-loved by Tech Radar. We scored it 4.5 out of five in our Samsung QN90C review from earlier this year. We particularly enjoyed its "high brightness and impressive all-around video performance".

The anti-glare screen makes it an ideal option for daytime sports viewing and its comprehensive gaming support also makes it a perfect choice for console or cloud-based gaming. The QN90C’s four HDMI 2.1 ports support 4K 120Hz input from a PS5 or Xbox Series X and there’s also VRR and FreeSync Premium support.

The Q-Symphony feature also lets you combine its audio output with selected Samsung soundbars for an enhanced experience. The lack of good bass audio makes using a soundbar necessary, in our opinion, so it would be worth checking out the best soundbars.

If you want to compare this TV to a few other options, we have gathered up many other TV deals available now. We’ve also focused on the best OLED TV deals if you want to invest more in your purchase.