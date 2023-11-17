Best Buy Black Friday TV deals are live - shop the 13 best on 4K, QLED and OLED TVs

Best Buy is a great source for Black Friday deals on all manner of electronics, with TVs in particular getting deep discounts. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for a small HD set for the bedroom or one of the best 4K TVs with a larger screen size for the living room, Best Buy offers a wide array of sets at a wide range of prices.



Many of the best TVs TechRadar has favorably reviewed over the past year can be found among the Best Buy Black Friday deals from big-name brands such as Sony, Samsung, and LG. You’ll also find highly rated models from budget-oriented brands such as TCL and Hisense, as well as high-value Roku TV models and ones from Best Buy house-brand Insignia. In short, if you’re shopping for a new TV, Best Buy should be one of your top destinations.

We’ve combed through Best Buy's sale with an eye toward the best Black Friday TV deals we’ve tested and can easily recommend. Along with those, we’ve listed a few deals that appear to be too good to pass on for someone looking to get the biggest possible screen at the lowest possible price. Without further ado, here are the deals:

Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2,099.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and now it's down to a record-low price of $1,599.99 at Best Buy. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as its balance of picture quality and value made it our pick for best TV of the year. Our Samsung S90C review awarded it five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a massive $750 discount on the 48-inch LG A2 OLED, bringing the price down to $549.99. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

The best Black Friday TV deal from Best Buy is the 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The feature-packed OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip, plus four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for well under $2,000 which is a fantastic value for a 2023 premium OLED display.

Sony A80L series 55-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,299.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy

The Sony A80L is a fantastic mid-range OLED TV from Sony, and today's early Black Friday deal brings the 65-inch model down to $1,699.99 - the lowest price we've seen. The 2023 Sony display features the gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for, robust and immersive sound , and Sony's new Game Menu with full support for 4K 120Hz gaming.

Sony X90L 75-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Sony's new X90L series improves on last year's models in multiple ways, and the 75-inch version is now selling for $500 off at Best Buy. In our Sony X90L review, we remarked on its high brightness and life-like picture quality with detailed blacks and natural colors delivered by its Cognitive Processor XR. If you're specifically looking for a set with a 75-inch screen size, this is a great deal on a great TV.

Samsung Q80C 65-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,399.99 now $999.99 at Amazon

Samsung's QLED 4K TV may have been easily overlooked because of all the great mini-LED and QD-OLED sets launched this year, but at this record low price, it's hard to ignore. The Q80C has been steadily dropping in price since launching earlier this year but this is the lowest we've seen it so far. It's not clear whether further price cuts will be come in the next week so we wouldn't delay jumping on this saving.

Samsung QN90C 85-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $3,499.99 now $2,799.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's top mini-LED TV is getting a nice $700 price cut in this official Best Buy Black Friday sale. The QN90C is about as bright as TVs get, and its anti-glare screen makes it a fantastic option for daytime sports viewing. In our Samsung QN90C review we admired not just its bright, refined picture, but also its gaming features, which include 4 HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz support and Samsung’s Gaming Hub for cloud-based gaming. This is a big deal on a very big-screen TV.

LG B3 Series 77-inch TV: was $2,899.99 now $1,799.99 at Amazon

This massive OLED 4K smart TV not only features a gorgeous display (120Hz refresh rate, 8.3 million self-lit pixels) in its own right, but it also uses AI technology to automatically upscale the picture and sound quality. The LG B3 OLED also comes with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR built-in, along with four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it perfect for gaming.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV (2023): was $1,499 now $979.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is always a Black Friday bestseller, and Best Buy has this 55-inch model on sale for $979. That's a whopping $520 discount and the lowest price you'll find. The best-selling Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen with anti-glare coating, and smart TV and gaming capabilities.

TCL QM8 Class 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $1699.99 now $899.89 at Amazon

TCL's flagship TV has hit a near-record-low price in this Best Buy Black Friday TV deal. The QM8 Class is a high-brightness mini-LED model packed with features such as an anti-glare screen and both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ support. We admired its handling of sports, games, and movies in our TCL QM8 Class review, and would strongly suggest you grab this great deal on the 65-inch model.

Hisense U8K 100-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $9,999.99 now $2,999 at Best Buy

Hisense's U8K series is a budget-friendly alternative to pricier mini-LED-backlit QLED TVs from Samsung and Sony, and this pre-Black Friday deal on the 100-inch model lops a massive $7,000 off the regular price! In our Hisense U8K review we praised its bright picture and impressive black levels, and also found it to be a great gaming option with 4K 144Hz, VRR, and FreeSync Premium Pro support. This is a record-low price for the largest version of this TechRadar-recommended TV, so it's a deal well worth grabbing.

Hisense 75-Inch U6K Series mini-LED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

The U6 Series TVs are Hisense's least expensive models with mini-LED backlighting, and this Best Buy deal has the 75-inch version selling for just $649. That's a great price for a TV this size with not just a bright mini-LED backlight, but a QLED display, full array local dimming and support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range. Jump on this deal before it's gone.

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $89.99 now $64.99 at Best Buy

Our cheapest early Black Friday TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $64.99 - a price unheard of. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom, and while the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution and smart capabilities, you're getting the connections you need to add a cheap streaming device.

