4th of July TV sales 2023: deals from Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon

The holiday weekend has arrived, which means 4th of July TV sales are live with fantastic deals on a range of 4K and OLED displays from all your favorite online retailers. To help you find all the top offers in one place, we've created this guide with today's best 4th of July TV sales and stand-out deals.



TV deals are always a hot category during the 4th of July sales event, and thanks to the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale, this year's sale includes early Prime Day TV deals. That means you're getting a wide range of displays on sale today from all the top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and more.



Below we've listed all the best 4th of July TV sales, followed by the top deals on 4K and OLED displays, which have been categorized by size. We've also selected a 4th of July TV deal of the day, and today's bargain is our best-rated TV, the 65-inch LG C2 OLED, on sale for $1,499 at Walmart. That beats the current offer at Best Buy and Amazon and is a fantastic price for an exceptional TV.



We'll update this guide with more of the best offers throughout the weekend and leading up to the 4th of July, so make sure to bookmark this page for all the best 4th of July TV sales and deals happening around the web.

4th of July TV sales: deal of the day

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,499 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED TV is always a best seller during holiday sales, and Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,499 - the best deal you can find right now. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is an incredible value on an exceptional TV.

60-85 inch 4th of July TV sales

Insignia 75-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Fire TV: was $749.99 now $529.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has this Insignia 75-inch 4K smart TV down to $529.99 - an incredible price for a big-screen 4K smart TV. The 75-inch display is feature-packed with 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS studio sound, access to the Fire TV experience, and a handy Alexa voice remote so you can control your TV completely hands-free.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,499 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED TV is always a best seller during holiday sales, and Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,499 right now. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is an incredible value on an exceptional TV.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart TV: was $799.99 now $679.99 at Samsung

This specific model from Samsung is always a best-seller during holiday events, and today's 4th of July TV sale has the 75-inch size down to $679.99. A solid choice for a big screen on a budget, this 4K UHD from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays and packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and smart capabilities powered by Tizen.

Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED TV (2022): was $1,999 now $1,699 at Best Buy

The Samsung S95B is the first range of OLED TVs from Samsung and one of the best OLED TVs you can buy right now thanks to the vivid color accuracy, updated Tizen-based smart system, and ultra-thin design. Today's early 4th of July deal from Best Buy brings this 65-inch model down to $1,699. That's a $300 discount and the lowest price we've seen.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 65-inch 4K TV (2022): was $759.99 now $559.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget display with fantastic specs, you can get this 65-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for just $559.99 - the lowest price we've seen all year. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

50-59 inch 4th of July TV sales

Hisense 58-inch U6 Series ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was $599 now $399 at Amazon

Dropping to its lowest price yet in the Amazon 4th of July sales, this Hisense U6 Series TV is a great choice if you're looking for a solid display on a budget. Not only does it support Fire TV right out of the box, but Hisense's ULED technology offers vivid colors and deep blacks for the price. Our Hisense U6G ULED TV review gave this one four stars out of five, praising its no-nonsense feature set, excellent picture, and great value.

All-new Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2023): was $349.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the all-new 50-inch F30 Series 4K smart TV on sale for $199.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 2023 TV includes the Fire OS for easy streaming, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and voice control with Amazon Alexa - all for under $200, which is an incredible value.

TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K Roku TV: was $319.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a mid-size budget display, you can get this TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV that's on sale for $279.99. The manufacturer has built a reputation for cheap but solid TVs, and we think they're definitely worth buying if you need a straightforward and basic set. The 4-Series supports 4K, HDR, and Dolby Digital+ audio – plus, you get a voice remote and built-in Roku TV to access all top streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus, and Prime Video.

Hisense R6 Series 58-inch 4K UHD Roku TV (2020): was $338 now $268 at Walmart

Another great mid-size budget option is this Hisense R6 Series, and Walmart has the 58-inch model on sale for just $268. For that amount, you're getting 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

32-49 inch 4th of July TV sales

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to add a small display to your home, Amazon has this 32-inch Fire TV for just $129.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

Insignia 43-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $299.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

You can get the best-selling Insignia 43-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a record-low price of $169.99. For that price, you're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Onn. 32-inch LED Roku Smart TV: was $144 now $98 at Walmart

Our cheapest TV deal is this 32-inch smart TV from Onn. on sale for just $98. It's a fantastic buy if you're looking to add a small display to an extra bedroom. Plus, the smart TV comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming, and the compatible app allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies and adjust the volume.

Shop more TV offers with our list of the best TV deals, and if you're looking for a more premium display, see the best OLED TV deals.



You can also look forward to this year's Amazon Prime Day sale, which will include impressive Prime Day TV deals.