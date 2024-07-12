A big deal: get a 75-inch Samsung 8K TV for half off in this early Prime Day deal

Amazon typically reserves its biggest deals for Amazon Prime Day, but sometimes great deals on the best TVs slip out before the big day, which arrives next week on July 17. Case in point: the 75-inch Samsung QN9000C for 3,237 (was $6,297), a greater than $3,000 discount on the company’s top 8K TV from 2023.

This deal lops roughly 50% off the 75-inch QN900C, making it hit its lowest-ever price. That’s good news for TV shoppers interested in buying an 8K model, which is typically much pricier than 4K TVs with otherwise equivalent features. We have yet to see the Prime Day TV deals unfold in full glory, but expect this early Prime Day deal to be one of the best in the 8K category.

Today's best 75-inch Samsung QN900C deal

Samsung QN900C 75-inch 8K mini-LED TV: was $6,297 now $3,237 at Amazon

Samsung's best 8K mini-LED TV from 2023 is getting an incredible 49% price cut in this early Amazon Prime Day deal. Along with 8K resolution, the QN900C offers excellent upscaling of 4K sources. It also has a great design and impressive built-in sound, and its gaming features include four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz support and Samsung’s Gaming Hub for cloud-based gaming.

In our five-star Samsung QN900C review, we found it to be an “outstanding performer which really does continue to make a case for 8K resolution.” We also completely warmed to its design, characterizing it as “so attractive in its minimalist way that it arguably enhances your living space rather than detracting from it.”

Part of what makes the QN900C an outstanding performer is the near-2,000 local dimming zones used by its mini-LED backlight. Another part is its AI-based picture upscaling, which makes 4K and lower-resolution images look incredibly detailed on its 7640x4320-pixel – four times as many pixels as on a 4K TV – screen.

The QN900C has an excellent built-in 90-watt audio system and uses Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound feature to heighten the impact of Dolby Atmos soundtracks. It’s also a fantastic gaming TV, with four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K 120Hz pass-through, VRR, and 8K gaming at 60Hz – provided you have a powerful enough gaming PC to support it!

Even though the Samsung QN900C has great built-in speakers, we always recommend upgrading to one of the best soundbars, so check out our guide to the best Prime Day soundbar deals.

