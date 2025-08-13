The Oura Ring Gen 3 is the ideal smart ring, and it just crashed to a record-low price at Amazon

Want to track your steps, heart rate, and sleep, but not a fan of wearing a smartwatch? That’s perfectly understandable. Whether for fashion reasons or comfort, a smartwatch isn’t for everyone, even if there are many smartwatch deals around. Fortunately, the ideal solution to your quandary is currently heavily discounted.

Today, you can buy the Oura Ring Gen 3 at Amazon for £175 (was £279,) which is the lowest it’s ever been. It’s been an interesting time for the ring. For a long time, it stuck stubbornly to its full price before dipping for a time to £250 in July, then slowly working its way down since then. At this price, it’s much cheaper than many other smartwatches and will happily work with both iOS and Android-based phones. It’s a great option for those looking to improve their health.

Today's best smart ring deal

Oura Ring Gen 3: was £279 now £175 at Amazon The Oura Ring Gen 3 promises the most accurate pulse reading possible, utilizing 20 biometric indicators provided by its advanced sensors. It’s able to track your sleep, activity levels, stress, and heart rate, all while feeling comfortable on your finger. It’s lighter than the average wedding ring and water resistant, with a 7-day battery life. Read more ▼

In our Oura Ring Gen 3 review, we gave it a strong four stars, calling it an “excellent, unobtrusive sleep tracker”. It offers “seven temperature sensors, and a new SpO2 sensor” which contribute to a “bigger, more accurate picture of your overall wellbeing”. You’ll need to commit to its subscription plan for the complete set of features, but that’s a fairly affordable £5.99 a month.

It provides “impressive sleep monitoring” and “accurate 24/7 heart rate tracking” with “clearly presented” stats, which easily rival the best smartwatches.

The newer Oura Ring 4 rightly dominates the best smart ring world, but the Gen 3 model is far more affordable at the moment. You still get a nice mix of physical fitness features and mental well-being functionality, including mindfulness sessions.

If you want a more conventional wearable experience, there are some good Apple Watch deals, while Android users can embrace the Garmin deals happening right now.