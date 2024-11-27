The best iPad for most people is now even cheaper thanks to this great Black Friday deal

The base-model iPad is one of the best cheaper tablets on the market, and thanks to a great Black Friday deal you can grab this versatile and beautiful device for an absolute steal. You can now get the 10th-generation iPad at Amazon for $259 (was $349), which is one of the best prices we've ever seen this trusty tablet reach.

The iPad is our pick for the best iPad for most people in our lists of the best tablets and the best iPads. For $259, you get a gorgeous 10.9-inch display, access to Apple's ecosystem, including an App Store full of excellent apps and games, as well as support for the USB-C Apple Pencil. You'd seriously struggle to find another tablet with so much capability at this low a price point.

Today's best iPad deal

Apple iPad: was $349 now $259 at Amazon The base-model iPad has never been this impressive: Apple's latest rendition of its iconic tablet comes with a specs sheet that's beyond solid and access to popular apps and games like Roblox and Procreate. The included A14 Bionic chipset and 4GB of RAM offer plenty of power for day-to-day use, while the 10.9-inch screen is ideal for videos and movies. This iPad also supports the USB-C Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard Folio (both sold separately), giving you even more playful and productive possibilities. An ideal everyday or family device.

As our iPad review details, the latest iteration of Apple's tablet brings with it a fresh design and updated internals. The 10.9-inch display is the largest screen the base-model iPad has ever shipped with, and four vibrant colors allow for self-expression from the moment of unboxing. The iPad comes equipped with the A14 Bionic chipset, as well as 64GB of storage, enough for a decent handful of games, apps, and movies.

If you're looking for a new tablet, whether for yourself, as a family device, or as a gift, we've got you covered. Be sure to check out our live blog of the best Black Friday tablet deals, as well as our roundup of the best Black Friday iPad deals.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US