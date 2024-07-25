The Best Buy Great Summer Sale is live – 16 of the best deals available now

Even though we've just had Prime Day and several rival events, Best Buy isn't taking its foot off the gas and has just launched its own Great Summer Sale featuring hundreds of tech offers. There are big discounts on TVs, laptops, tablets, appliances, headphones and more, so I've picked all the best ones I think are worth buying.

Some of my top picks include this huge $600 saving on the Samsung QN90C 55-inch 4K QLED TV. That's a massive price cut on a large and highly-rated TV from one of the best manufacturers out there today. Get it if you want a solid all-around display for watching shows, movies, sports and impressive performance while gaming on current-gen consoles.

There are lots of other great buys, too, such as the versatile Keurig K-Iced K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $69.99, these impressive Jabra Elite 10 Earbuds for $199.99 and this Lenovo IdeaPad 1i for $249.99 – a solid laptop if you're after an affordable device in the back to school sales.

The Best Buy Great Summer Sale runs from now until Sunday.

The top 16 deals from the Best Buy sale

Samsung QN90C 55-inch 4K QLED TV: was $1,499.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy

Samsung’s mid-range Neo QLED TV is fantastic value for money after this huge price cut in the latest Best Buy sale. As we found in our Samsung QN90C review, this is a great TV for sports viewing and gaming thanks to its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles. All of that wrapped up in a sleek and appealing design makes for one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy right now.

Jabra Elite 10: was $249.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy

The Jabra Elite 10 are currently on sale at Best Buy for $50 off. These are Jabra's most advanced earbuds yet, and while they might not compete on the same level as Sony's best, they still have enough going on that they are a long-term investment worth considering. The comfortable fit, immersive Dolby Atmos, and call quality were enough for our reviewer to rate them 4/5 stars in our Jabra Elite 10 review.

Lenovo Ideapad 1i: was $499.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

If you want one of the best cheap Windows laptop deals available now then Best Buy has $250 off this Lenovo IdeaPad 1i. With an Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers an acceptable level of performance for everyday use, basic work tasks and video calls. The 256GB SSD is impressive at this price too, given many similar devices skimp on the storage to save costs. And, while some components are getting a little old now, this is still a solid portable machine for the price.

Ninja DZ201 8qt Air Fryer: was $199.99 now $159.99 at Best Buy

Shopping for an air fryer for your home or to take with you to the dorm? Best Buy has this popular and well-rated Ninja DZ201 down to a great low price right now. It boasts an 8qt capacity, dual cooking zones and six preset functions to make preparing several meals a breeze. While it did fall to $119.99 over Black Friday, today's price is the cheapest we've seen so far this year.

iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Best Buy

The iPad 10.2 has been available at this record-low price for a few months now but it remains a great deal. This Apple tablet may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. If you need an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work or playing basic games then this can do it all without issue. Right now, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, nothing else can beat the Apple iPad 10.2 at this price.

Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is still TechRadar's number one pick for best TV you can buy and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price for such high-end overall performance. A quick note: today's offer is strong, but it has been $100 cheaper in previous sales.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook: was $499 now $349 at Best Buy

Want a laptop but also think you'd appreciate the flexibility of a tablet? Why not both? This Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook offers a lot of versatility and decent overall performance for light use and everyday tasks. Plus, you have the option to flip it to tablet mode at any time to make web browsing or watching videos even more comfortable. The less demanding ChromeOS ensures cheaper entry-level components such as the Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM go further. It also means that battery life is considerably improved compared to Windows machines, with up to 10 hours available on a single charge.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349.99 now $179.99 at Best Buy

This saving makes the newest over-ears from Beats almost 50% off compared to their launch price. They're gorgeous looking, easy to use and the sound is good, (read about it in our Beats Studio Pro review) so if the lack of multipoint pairing (they do auto-switch with Apple devices, though) and wearer detection don't bother you, this is a very solid deal.

iPad Air (M1, 2022): was $599 now $399 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the previous-generation iPad Air available for a record-low price right now. As we said in our four-star iPad Air (2022) review, this model neatly sits in the middle ground between power and affordability while still offering many of the same features and capabilities as the more expensive iPad Pro. With an attractive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and M1 chip inside you get excellent picture quality plus fast performance. Even though there's a new model available, this discount makes it a great affordable tablet for creative tasks, gaming, and general everyday use.

TCL 50-inch Q65 QLED 4K TV: was $369.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a good-sized budget display, you can't get much better than this TCL 50-inch QLED 4K TV that's on sale for a terrific low price of $300. The TCL Q65 sports 4K Ultra HD resolution support, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for improved picture and audio quality, HDR Pro Plus for vibrant colors and lights, and a Game Accelerator mode for smooth and responsive gaming performance. All for this around $300? That's a fantastic deal.

Keurig K-Iced K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Best Buy

Make your beloved iced coffee at home and save money with the Keurig K-Iced coffee maker, which is on sale for $69.99. It's not just cold drinks, though, as the coffee maker can also brew hot coffee in minutes with Keurig's convenient K-Cup Pods. Plus, customise your drink with different sizes and strengths to best suit your preferences.

LG 48-inch B4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,499.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

The 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV offers unrivalled picture quality for the price and currently has its best discount yet – nearly 50% off its original price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision together enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate also make it a deal that's unbeatable for gamers looking for an affordable small-screen upgrade. Overall, then, it's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023): was $1,599 now $1,399 at Best Buy

Amazon has discounted the latest MacBook Pro 14-inch back down to its lowest price ever. Boasting a powerful M3 chip, stunning liquid retina display and an impressive 22 hours of battery life, this is a complete creative workstation. We awarded this model 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3) review, praising the overall performance, elegant design and long-lasting battery.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $329.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a big saving on what we think is one of the best Galaxy smartwatches for most users. If you're into jogging, then you'll especially love the advanced running metrics, while Samsung phone users will find it connects seamlessly with integrated apps, especially Samsung Health. Third-party apps are abundant, too, including Whatsapp, Strava, and Spotify. Overall, it's an excellent all-around smartwatch at a fantastic low price – although note it has been $40 cheaper in the past.

Ninja Blender Duo with Auto-iQ: was $149.99 now $119.99 at Best Buy

This versatile blender looks like a solid buy with the current $30 discount at Best Buy. Ninja is well-respected for making high-quality products and this appliance maintains those expectations with a slick finish and its ease of use.