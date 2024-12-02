Quick! Catch all the Cyber Monday JBL deals on headphones, speakers, and soundbars you cannot afford to miss

Reader, Black Friday is gone (time marches on!) but the Cyber Monday deals live on! And my dedicated Cyber Monday earbuds live hub is giving regularly updates sales information all day long.

However, if it's a colorful and talented portable JBL speaker you've got your heart set on, you need to come to us – and this little roundup. Because we've listed all of those worthy of your attention.

I've also got some of the top-performing JBL earbuds, headphones, and portable Bluetooth party-ready speakers for your perusal. Take your time (well, take the whole day perhaps – but no longer for obvious reasons!) to make the right purchase; I've even listed just how good the deal is, so you don't have to do the math yourself.

If it's speakers you want, arguably the best deal is the excellent JBL Flip 6, which is now just $79.95 (was $129.95) in the US or £87.50 (was £109) in the UK.

The best Cyber Monday JBL deals, US

JBL Tune 510BT: was $49.95 now $24.95 at Amazon This is an incredible price for a pair of wireless on-ear headphones – on sale for just $24.95 at Amazon. The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts, take calls from your device, and enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life. It's not a model we've tested, but the JBL Tune 510BT has over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is one of the best-selling headphones on the site. They also come with JBL's renowned Pure Bass sound. If you need something inexpensive and you need it now, it's hard to argue with this price tag…

JBL Tour Pro 3 : was $299.95 now $249.95 at Amazon To say these earbuds are feature-packed is a huge understatement; they really are the best that JBL can offer in an earbuds design. And they only arrived in August 2024, which is why this 17% discount is so unexpected! Do we love them? We do – take a look at our JBL Tour Pro 3 review for more. Our only real issue with them is that much of what makes them super-special (the case; the sound quality, Personi-Fi sound tailoring) can be had for cheaper in JBL's also-reduced Live Beam 3, below…

JBL Flip 6: was $129.95 now $79.95 at Amazon Get a massive 38% discount on the JBL Flip 6, now available for $79.95. For the price, this is the best rugged Bluetooth speaker on the market, and with an IPX7 waterproof rating, perfect for your next vacation.

JBL Tune 235NC True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds: was $99.99 now $49.99 at Best Buy Score a 50% discount on the JBL Tune 235NC earbuds, which brings the price down to just $49.99. For that price (which equals the lowest we've ever seen, a discount not spotted since January 2024), you're getting Active Noise Cancelling and Smart Ambient technology, plus an impressive 40 hours of battery life from a September 2023-release set of earbuds.

JBL Bar 1300X: was $1,699.99 now $899.99 at Amazon JBL's top Dolby Atmos soundbar is $800 off in this Best Buy deal. For just $900, you can now own this innovative 16-channel system, which features truly wireless battery-powered surround speakers and a powerful 12-inch subwoofer. We loved listening to this system in our JBL 1300X review, saying everything we "watched and listened to sounded great." $900 is a record-low price on one of the best soundbars you can buy, and we strongly recommend taking advantage of this deal.

JBL Go 4 : was $49.95 now $39.95 at amazon.com The cute, soap-on-a-rope style JBL Go 4 can now be yours for $10 less, which is the most affordable price ever. This really tiny Bluetooth speaker sounds bigger than its dimensions and has an IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating, meaning it can easily survive a trip to the beach or a dip in the pool. Go on, why not treat yourself while it's still at this brilliantly low price – it's also live for the red and the purple colorways…

JBL Bar 9.1 Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $1,199.95 now $569.99 at Amazon This early soundbar deal at Amazon cuts 51% off the price of JBL’s Bar 9.1. That’s a sweet deal for a 9.1-channel Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundbar system with a 10-inch, 300-watt powered subwoofer. What’s most unique about the Bar 9.1 is its detachable battery-powered surround speakers, which give you true wire-free surround sound. A full 9.1 speaker Dolby Atmos system for more than half off is a deal you don’t want to miss.

The best Cyber Monday JBL deals, UK

JBL Clip 4: was £59.99 now £28 at Amazon As long as you're not worried about having the pink, red, or green finishes (in fact, several colorways are listed as 'unavailable' at the time of writing), this 53% discount – yes, it's less than half price! – is a no-brainer if you're looking for a cheap portable speaker from a trusted name. The durable clip/carabiner style design is convenient, and honestly, it sounds better than the discount suggests.

JBL Tune 770NC: was £119.99 now £49 at Amazon These high-comfort ANC headphones are now available for a massive 59% off the RRP, which is incredible given we already said they were 'punching above their weight' in our JBL Tune 770NC review not long after their August 2023 release. The JBL Tune 770NC deliver very good audio out of the box, but they also have adjustable EQ so you can find the perfect sound for you. They also supply strong bass and impressive power, perfect for high-volume listening. If you want solid ANC and sound quality rolled into one, these are an amazing-value option.

JBL Flip 6: was £109 now £87.50 at Amazon Grab an extra £1-off the lowest-seen Black Friday discount (it was reduced to £88.50 on the big day) on JBL's rugged Bluetooth speaker in any of the eight different colors on offer for Cyber Monday. My pick of the bunch would probably be the Red or the Camo, but you'll definitely find a color to match your style.

JBL Live Beam 3: was £179.99 now £149.99 at Amazon ★★★★½ rating! A quick skim of our JBL Live Beam 3 review proves just how much we love these earbuds, which only hit shelves in June 2024. Amazon has quoted its most recent price of £171.99 in its listing, but we're putting its original RRP here for reference to show you how good the savings is. The lovable, smart case now includes a lock-screen wallpaper feature if you want to personalize it with a photo of your significant other, your cat, or anything else that's meaningful to you. For us, the sonic chops, 'Personi-Fi' hearing tests, and excellent stamina make this option a great buy with £30 off – which is the cheapest we've ever seen. Also, the deal applies to all colorways (hurrah!)

JBL Go 4 : was £39.99 now £33.99 at Amazon JBL's newest little soap-on-a-rope style speaker can now be yours for £6 less, which equals its lowest-seen price. This really is a bijou Bluetooth speaker, but make no mistake: it sounds far bigger than its dimensions would have you thinking. It also has an IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating, meaning it can easily survive a trip to the beach or a dip in the pool. Go on, why not treat yourself – it's available for this price in the purple colorways, which really is the best colorway.

JBL Bar 1300: was £1,299.99 now £999.99 at Amazon JBL's top Dolby Atmos soundbar is £300 off in this Amazon deal. For just £999, you can now own this innovative 16-channel system that features truly wireless battery-powered surround speakers and a powerful 12-inch subwoofer. We loved listening to this system in our JBL 1300X review, saying everything we "watched and listened to sounded great." £999 is a great price on one of the best soundbars you can buy, and we strongly recommend taking advantage of this deal.

