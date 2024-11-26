The best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals live now: huge savings on Beats, Sonos, Bose and more

Are you looking for a Bluetooth speaker in the Black Friday sales? We've searched far and wide to bring together the top Black Friday savings on the best Bluetooth speakers around, so you can listen to music via Bluetooth wherever you go.

With offerings from some of the best brands in audio, including Sonos, Sony, and Beats, there are plenty of options to choose from and lots of money to be saved.

The pick of the bunch is the Bose Soundlink Max at Amazon for $299 (was $399), that's a fantastic saving on one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market.

There's a similar deal in the UK, too. You can find the Bose Soundlink Max at Amazon for £349 (was £399), a nice £50 discount on the winner of "Best Bluetooth Speaker" at the TechRadar Choice Awards 2024.

Black Friday is the best time to pick up a good deal just in time for the holidays, so whether you're buying a new Bluetooth speaker for yourself, or looking for a gift, TechRadar has you covered.

The best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals, US

Sonos Move 2 portable speaker: was $449 now $359 at Amazon The Sonos Move 2 is incredibly versatile as it can be used via Bluetooth or via Wi-Fi. With very good sound quality and Sonos' top-notch build quality, the Move 2 is one of our top picks this Black Friday. This is a record-low for one of the best premium Bluetooth speakers out there, perfect for that Black Friday treat.

Sonos Roam 2: was $179 now $139 at Amazon Looking for a smaller Bluetooth Sonos speaker? The Sonos Roam 2 is at an all-time low of $139, and that's a steal for such a high-quality product. Again this works via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, so it's very versatile for all your audio needs.

JBL Flip 6: was $129.95 now $79.95 at Amazon Get a massive 38% discount on the JBL Flip 6, now available for $79.95. For the price, this is the best rugged Bluetooth speaker on the market, and with an IPX7 waterproof rating, perfect for your next vacation.

Beats Pill: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon The Beats Pill is a return to form for Beats Bluetooth speakers, and an easy recommendation for anyone looking for a sub-$100 speaker. You may have seen many sports stars like LeBron James rock the stylish speaker around their fingers on game day, now you can replicate them with this Black Friday deal.

Ultimate Ears Miniroll: was $79.99 now $49.99 at Amazon If you've not had the pleasure of this little bun-shaped beauty, don't worry – it only arrived in September 2024 and it's already got a sweet discount for Black Friday! Have a quick glance at our glowing Ultimate Ears Miniroll review for the scoop but in a nutshell, it's one of the cutest portable speakers around and it's never been discounted before now. Our advice? For less than $50, there's no much to like here.

Sony SRS-XB100: was $59.99 now $38 at Amazon Looking for an excellent Bluetooth speaker on a budget? Look no further than the Sony SRS-XB100. Terrible name aside, this tiny speaker is perfect for travel and comes in at an insane $38 price this Black Friday. What are you waiting for? Buy one for the whole family!

The best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals, UK

Sonos Roam 2: was £179.99 now £129.99 at Amazon The Sonos Roam 2 is excellent and at £129.99 this is the lowest-ever price we've seen for the portable speaker. The deal is only on the white version, although you can opt for Black and pay around £10 more.

JBL Flip 6: was £109 now £89 at Amazon Grab a 20% discount on a JBL's rugged Bluetooth speaker in any of the eight different colors on offer. My pick of the bunch would probably be the Red or the Camo, but you'll definitely find a color to match your style.

Bose SoundLink Max: was £399 now £349 at Amazon Grab the Best Bluetooth Speaker of the year in Black or Blue this Black Friday and save yourself £50. Not a bad price at all for a Bluetooth speaker that will last you a very long time. Bose makes fantastic audio products and we absolutely love the SoundLink Max here at TechRadar.

Beats Pill: was £149.99 now £93.99 at Amazon If LeBron James isn't your style icon, maybe Daniel Ricciardo is. He was seen rocking the Champagne Gold colorway at the Miami Grand Prix earlier this year. Grab it this Black Friday for £93.99.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore: was £219 now £134 at Amazon A bit of a jump in price perhaps, but the Beosound Explore brings a huge jump in quality (that's just how B&O is) not to mention a dash of luxury – and this is £5 cheaper than we've seen it until now. The Beosound Explore is roughly the size of a can of beans, yet it delivers sound quality that belies its dimensions. It’s built tough to withstand outdoor adventures and has a built-in (very cute) metallic carabiner clip on its strap too, to add portability points.

Sony SRS-XB100: was £55 now £34 at Amazon Little can-sized Bluetooth speaker on a budget? Look no further than the Sony SRS-XB100. Forgettable name aside, this bijou speaker is ideal for travel and comes not only from a trusted name in audio but with a huge 38% off this Black Friday – which is the cheapest we've ever seen. What's not to love at this price?

No matter what Bluetooth speaker you pick, you can't really go wrong with the speakers on this list. In TechRadar's Bose SoundLink Max review, we praised the speaker for its big, punchy, and quite deft sound. It's a pricey Bluetooth speaker, but it's well worth the cash.

Elsewhere, the JBL Flip 6 is a fan favorite at an excellent price this Black Friday. In TechRadar's JBL 6 Flip review, we praised the Bluetooth speaker for getting the simple things right, making music sound great no matter where you go. Thanks to a rugged design that's waterproof to an IPX7 rating, you'll never need to be without music, even on the most remote holiday island.

Whatever you choose this Black Friday, there are very good deals to be had on Bluetooth speakers. So shop around, check out the products on offer above, and see what you fancy.

