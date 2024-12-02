Don't miss my 10 best Cyber Monday headphones deals on Bose, Sony, Sonos, and more, while they last

If you're looking for Cyber Monday headphones deals, you won't have any trouble finding some – there are so many among today's Cyber Monday deals, mostly still running from Black Friday. The question is whether you're finding the best ones, but I'm here to help with that. I'm the lead of TechRadar's headphones coverage, and working with our Audio Editor, Becky Scarrott (and her unimpeachable knowledge of today's top cans), we've picked the top headphones deals for models that we truly recommend.

I'm especially keen on the Sony WH-1000XM4 for excellent low prices. The Sony XM4 headphones are just $198 at Amazon in the US, and you can get them for just £175 at Amazon in the UK.

My favorite headphones, which I bought myself immediately after reviewing them, are the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones. You can get the Bose Ultra for $329 at Amazon in the US, or get the Bose Ultra for £299 at Currys in the UK.

If you want something cheaper, my top budget pick in the US is the 1More Sonoflow noise-cancelling headphones for just $69 at Amazon in the US, or in the UK, I like the JBL Tune 770NC for £49.

Top 10 Cyber Monday headphones deals in the US

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $198 at Amazon ★★★★★ rating! Let's face it, despite the waves of newer headphones available today, these icons remain an excellent set of wireless cans – and although the newer XM5s sound just that tiny bit better, it's a closely run race. These hugely popular over-ear headphones are sonically gifted, boast excellent ANC and, unlike their younger siblings, fold up for easier transportation in their included travel case.

1More Sonoflow: was $79.99 now $59.98 at Amazon This is about as good as noise-cancelling headphones get for the price! The sound is fun and energetic, and the noise cancellation is effective enough to make sure you can hear what's going on even when things get loud. They are also lightweight and comfortable. This is the cheapest they've ever been – a Cyber Monday special!

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $298 at Amazon ★★★★★ rating! Quite simply the best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 headphones were outstanding, the XM3 cans before it were excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping 25% off! They've only ever been $3 cheaper than this. They don't fold up like the XM4 but, as a quick glance at our Sony WH-100XM5 review proves, there's not much else to pick fault with.

Sonos Ace: was $449 now $349 at Amazon Sonos' inaugural over-ears are a no-brainer if you've got a Sonos Arc soundbar (with support for more Sonos soundbars to come), because that means incredibly detailed, immersive, head-tracked spatial audio for your movies and shows. We think at this price, they're far more competitive too. Will they dip an extra $20 (to their lowest-ever price, seen oh-so-briefly in September)? We can't say for sure, but this $100 discount is not to be sniffed at – not for high-end headphones such as these.

Cambridge Audio Melomania P100: was $279 now $239 at Amazon ★★★★★ rating! We called these headphones 'incredible value' even at their original MSRP thanks to their excellent sound quality, solid ANC, novel voice prompts (select 'Southwark' and you get Matt Berry to tell you whether you've deployed noise canceling), and a modular design that means you'll even be able to switch out the battery when the time comes. They made their debut on July 15, 202,4 and honestly, they wowed our reviewer. Highly recommended at this new lowest-seen price.

Sony ULT Wear : was $199.99 now $148 at Amazon This is Sony's mid-range over-ear option, and for those who want a few choice Sony flagship perks for non-flagship money, they're a great option. The sound profile will suit listeners who are all about that bass, and combined with the oh-so-Sony build quality, reliable ANC and this 26% discount, they're a proper contender.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $199 at amazon.com The Bose QuietComfort headphones are the manufacturer's mid-range noise-canceling cans and have dropped to a record-low price in this Black Friday deal. On top of the manufacturer's excellent ANC to block out unwanted noise, you get high-fidelity audio and an EQ control to customize bass, mid-range, and treble. The QuietComfort lasts up to 24 hours on one charge and can get back 2.5 hours of playtime in 15 minutes. At the time of writing, only the Cypress Green colorway is discounted, but we actually love that finish.

JBL Tune 510BT: was $49.95 now $24.95 at Amazon This is an incredible price for a pair of wireless on-ear headphones – on sale for just $24.95 at Amazon right now. The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and you'll enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life. It's not a model we've tested, but the JBL Tune 510BT have over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and are one of the best-selling headphones on the site. They also come with JBL's renowned Pure Bass sound. If you need something inexpensive and you need it now, it's hard to argue with this price tag…

Beats Studio Pro: was $349.99 now $159.99 at Amazon With fast pairing for iOS and Android devices, Beats Studio Pro are a great choice regardless of what ecosystem you are in. They last longer than some other over-ear headphones on the market, with up to 40 hours of playback. You can also quickly recharge them via the USB-C port for hours of listening in just minutes. Additionally, they have custom-designed drivers and support for Spatial Audio on Apple Music. You can pick from a range of colors, and Studio Pro offers a comfortable design with plenty of padding on the top band and earcups. Right now, you can score them for a massive 54% off on Amazon, which is as cheap as they've ever been – they've been up to 50% off in the past, but never this low!

Top 10 Cyber Monday headphones deals in the UK

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £349 now £175 at Amazon ★★★★★ rating! This discount is the lowest price we've ever seen for these superb Sony noise-cancelling headphones – by four whole pounds. You'd have to spend a lot more to get your hands on ANC over-ears that outperform these Sony stunners. This is a return to the best price yet on what is truly a modern classic – and honestly, they may not be around for much longer. Highly recommended.

JBL Tune 770NC: was £119.99 now £49 at Amazon These high-comfort ANC headphones are now available for a massive 59% off the RRP, which is incredible given we already said they were 'punching above their weight' in our JBL Tune 770NC review, not long after their August 2023 release. The JBL Tune 770NC deliver very good audio out of the box, but they also have adjustable EQ so you can find the perfect sound for you. They also supply strong bass and impressive power, so they're perfect for high-volume listening. If you want solid ANC and sound quality rolled into one, these are an amazing-value option.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was £449.95 now £299 at Currys This discount is the biggest we've ever seen on these incredible headphones, now sold out at Amazon but live at Currys. They dropped to £329 in September of this year, but this 33% saving is a new lowest-seen price for Black Friday. With great sound quality, supreme comfort and unrivalled active noise cancellation, you're guaranteed a near-silent listening experience – Bose wrote the book on ANC, after all.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: was £300 now £179.99 at amazon.co.uk ★★★★★ rating! The Momentum 4 Wireless headphones serve up a truly glorious sound that is among the best we’ve heard for the price. Their 60-hour battery life also has to be admired – most rival pairs simply don’t come close. This is the lowest price we've seen them for to date (they dropped to £199 recently at John Lewis, but Amazon has undercut that deal by over £19), so get a pair of flagship, five-star headphones for a great price.

Sony WH-CH720N: was £99 now £64 at Amazon hese great-sounding, comfortable, spring 2023-release noise-cancelling headphones just returned to their lowest-seen price (a saving not seen since early September, to be precise). In our largely glowing four-star review of the WH-CH720, we loved the detail and balance of the audio, and though it feels a little restrained compared to higher-end headphones, that's no problem considering the price. One for the shortlist, for sure.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was £379 now £245 at Amazon ★★★★★ rating! Simply put, the XM5 are the best Sony's ever done with its flagship headphone technology. The older XM4 headphones were outstanding, the XM3 cans before it were excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping 35% off, which is just £6 off the cheapest they've ever been. They don't fold up like the XM4 but, as a quick glance at our Sony WH-100XM5 review proves, there's not much else to pick fault with.

Cambridge Audio Melomania P100: was £229 now £199 at Amazon ★★★★★ rating! We called these chic headphones 'incredible value' even at their original RRP, thanks to their excellent sound quality, solid ANC, novel voice prompts (select 'Southwark' and you get the incomparable Matt Berry telling you whether you've deployed noise cancelling) and a modular design that means you'll even be able to switch out the battery when the time comes. They made their debut on July 15, 2024 and honestly, they wowed the team. Highly recommended with this new 13% discount.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was £349 now £218.46 at Amazon These give you noise cancellation that's as good as you can get for the price, and they're light and comfortable for long listening sessions. This isn't quite the cheapest they've been – they fell to £211 at one point – but this is the lowest they've been otherwise. They've been this current price consistency for a few weeks, so I have a suspicion they might drop to about £199 over Black Friday itself, but obviously no guarantees on that!

Sony WH-CH520: was £60 now £31.50 at Amazon This massive saving on their February 2023 launch price is the biggest discount yet on what we called "some of the best cheap headphones you can buy" – see our glowing Sony WH-CH520 review for clarification. They'd briefly dipped to just under £40 before today, in August, but this knocks that price clean out of the park, doesn't it? No ANC, but you do get up to 50 hours on a single charge. It's impossible to argue with that stamina for this money.

Edifier Stax Spirit S3: was £329.99 now £230.99 at Amazon These comfortable, portable, and effortlessly chic wireless planar magnetic headphones with aptX Adaptive, aptX HD, and regular aptX are now cheaper than they've ever been and are still some of my favorite cans out there. Edifier's proprietary planar magnetic technology, using 89mm x 70mm planar magnetic driver units, offers a frequency response of 20Hz~40KHz and some of the most accurate, crisp, meaningful sound reproduction of any of the best wireless headphones at the price. They were released in 2022 and have been superseded by the Stax Spirit S5 in 2024, but for me, the aesthetic here marginally edges it.

