Forget about streaming: become a 4K Blu-Ray nerd like me with these Panasonic and Sony 4K Blu-ray player Cyber Monday deals

Streaming price increases getting you down? There's no better time to move onto 4K Blu-ray players, and become a 4K Blu-ray collector like me, as hidden among the Cyber Monday deals are two great offers on two of the best 4K Blu-ray players around: the Panasonic DP-UB820 and the Sony UBP-X700.

The Panasonic DP-UB820 has hit a near record-low of $349.98 at Amazon, which is only $2 more than its lowest-ever price and an excellent deal on this versatile 4K player.

If you're looking to save some money, the Sony UBP-X700 4K Blu-ray player is down to just $158 at Amazon. That's $10 more than its cheapest-ever price, but still a great deal on this 4K Blu-ray player that is budget in price, but more premium in performance.

In the UK, there aren't many great deals on these players unfortunately, but you can still get the Panasonic DP-UB820 for £296.98 at Amazon. We've seen this model drop to £249 before, but this is today's best deal.

Today's best 4K Blu-ray player deals in the US

Panasonic DP-UB820 4K Blu-ray player: was $497.99 now $349.98 at Amazon The Panasonic DP-UB820 is the best all-around 4K Blu-ray player you can buy. It has excellent picture quality, both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ HDR formats and even Wi-Fi support. It also supports a wide range of disc formats and supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio playback. You'd expect to pay a premium price for all this, but the DP-UB820 is great value and for Cyber Monday, this deal has knocked it down to a near record-low.

Sony UBP-X700 4K Blu-ray player : was $259.99 now $158.99 at Amazon The Sony UBP-X700 is a budget 4K Blu-ray player that outperforms its price with its performance and features. It supports Dolby Vision HDR and delivers great quality picture reproduction as well as support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundtracks. It even has built-in Wi-Fi for streaming app access. While this isn't the cheapest we've seen it, this Cyber Monday deal for $158 is only $10 more than its lowest price, and is the cheapest we've seen it for a while.

Today's best 4K Blu-ray player deals in the UK

Panasonic DP-UB820 4K Blu-ray player: was £349.99 now £296.98 at Amazon If you're looking for a 4K Blu-ray player that does it all at an affordable price, you can't go wrong with the Panasonic DP-UB820. It delivers superb picture quality, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support and playback on a long list of disc formats which make it extremely versatile. While it's been cheaper before, hitting below £250, this is the best deal you can get today on a 4K Blu-ray player that's worth it at full price.

The Panasonic DP-UB820 sits at the top of the list of the best 4K Blu-ray players because no other play offers you this level of features and performance at such an excellent value price. Anytime it gets a discount, it's worth checking out.

I use the Panasonic DP-UB820 as my primary 4K Blu-ray player for testing the best TVs here at TechRadar and I even worked with it in my AV retail job, where it proved to be the workhorse of the 4K Blu-ray player world.

The Sony UBP-X700 is a fantastic budget player that has features and performance of a more premium player. It has Dolby Vision HDR support and seriously good picture quality for the price. It supports a wide range of discs, including Super Audio CD (SACD), something you don't find at this price.

