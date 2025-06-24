There's not long to go until this year's Amazon Prime Day, as the retailer recently announced that the annual members-only mega-sale will take place July 8 - 11. But, as I've seen every year following the announcement, there's already a chance to save with a small selection of early deals. I've picked out the best ones worth shopping right now.

• Browse all the best early Prime Day deals

Let's start with some freebies. Everyone loves a freebie, right? Well, if you're a new or returning subscriber to either Amazon Kindle Unlimited or Amazon Music Unlimited, you can get up to four months of each service for free. That's a whole load of books and tunes to wile away the hours.

Oh, and there's 50% off a handful of movies or films to rent for just £1.99, too, including Gladiator 2, Nosferatu, and The Brutalist. I'd definitely add the last two to your watchlist.

In terms of other deals, there are about a dozen that stand out to me. These include the Philips OneBlade for a great low price of £34.99, an excellent value for money Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x for £649.9,9, and the best-selling Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer for £179.99.

Have a browse through more of my top picks below, or check out the full sale for yourself. I'll be interested to know if you find any other hidden gems yourself.

The 14 best deals at Amazon ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Kindle Unlimited 3 month trial: was $35.97 at Amazon Kindle Unlimited is a great service if you read a lot of books or you can’t settle on just one genre. Sign up and you have access to a near never-ending supply of fiction and non-fiction, including biographies, self-help books, and foreign language novels. There are even audiobooks, too, though don’t expect the same quantity as you get with Audible.

Amazon Music Unlimited 4 month trial: was $43.96 at Amazon More into your tunes? You can also get a lengthy 4-month trial of Music Unlimited: Amazon’s premium music streaming service. Unlike the free tier or the basic Amazon Music Prime benefit, Music Unlimited provides ad-free listening, the ability to download songs for offline playback, and high-definition and spatial audio options. With over 11 million tracks, you're sure to be covered regardless of taste, too.

Philips OneBlade: was £54.99 now £34.99 at Amazon The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. It's now down within a few pounds of the cheapest price I've ever seen, making it a great early buy this bank holiday weekend. This bundle includes the handle as well as one extra blade, an adjustable comb, and a USB-A charging cable.

Shark IZ202UKT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £279.99 now £179 at Amazon I've been going on about the brilliance of my Shark vacuum for a couple of years now so I'm definitely going to shout out the deal on this affordable, entry-level option from the manufacturer. The Anti Hair Wrap tech has saved me countless hours unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum, which has been an absolute lifesaver. It's also a good option for reaching under furniture thanks to its Flexology design. And it handles all the basics, too, with impressive suction and several handy accessories.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was £409.99 now £299.99 at Amazon Display - 15 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB If you want a good value Windows laptop, then this configuration of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a strong buy. It features an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD to ensure solid overall performance and lots of speedy storage for the price. Some components are a little dated, but it's still a top buy if you're on a budget and need a mid-range laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks and light work.

Anker 325 Power Bank: was £29.99 now £24.99 at Amazon This is a handy and affordable power bank from the popular and well-rated Anker brand. It boasts a sleek and slim design that makes it easy to carry around, while it still can recharge many mobiles up to three times over. There are also multiple ports that allow you to charge two devices at once, which is a nice added convenience at this low price.

Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer: was £239.99 now £179.99 at Amazon The Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone has two drawers with a 9.5L capacity and six functions that include max crisp, air fry, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate so you can cook in a variety of different ways. Each basket can be used independently, with the option to set different timings and temperatures or have them match or sync up. It’s the kitchen appliance that you’ll wonder how you lived without and it's a solid deal following this discount that brings it back to its record-low price.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Bundle: was £199 now £109 at Amazon One of the best entry-level coffee machines around, the Nespresso Vertuo Pop has one-touch brewing so you can easily heat up in just 30 seconds. Use it with the included podsand it does all the hard work for you, with the option of different brew sizes depending on how much you want to drink. As well as the Vertuo Pop machine, the bundle comes with coffee pods, mugs, spoons, and a milk frother.

Oral-B iO3 Electric Toothbrush: was £160 now £74.69 at Amazon The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this is a decent deal on the entry-level option that's also bundled with a few handy extras. It doesn't boast many high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a refill holder, charger pouch and travel case included for free.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x: was £995 now £649.99 at Amazon Display - 14-inch OLED

Processor - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 32GB

Storage - 1TB This is an incredible combination of specs for the price, including a modern Snapdragon X Plus processor, a huge performance-boosting 32GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD. These will make a lot of work and everyday tasks a breeze, and you get the huge benefit of a battery life of up to 19 hours. Plus, there's a gorgeous OLED display that delivers a clear and crisp image that's good for streaming your favourite shows and TV at the end of the day.

Tefal Easy Fry Air Fryer: was £179.99 now £99.99 at Amazon One of the best budget air fryer deals available at Amazon right now is this heavily reduced Tefal Easy Fry. It's a decent-sized 8.3L model that's almost at the same price as smaller 5-litre options I've seen at other retailers. We haven't personally reviewed this model at TechRadar but it's from a trusted brand and down to the lowest price I've seen all year. In fact, it's the same as I saw on Black Friday.

HP Chromebook 14: was £249.99 now £149.99 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Celeron N100

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB One of the best cheap laptop deals is this HP Chromebook 14 at Amazon. It's a basic device, but suitable if you need a portable and inexpensive laptop with reasonable performance and a good amount of storage to handle schoolwork or light use. This is a safe and solid choice at a budget price with an impressive 12-hour battery life and a decent-sized 14-inch display.

Ninja AF100UK Air Fryer: was £99.99 now £79 at Amazon Will the air fryer craze ever calm down? It still doesn't seem likely, as the handy kitchen gadgets continue to sell like hot cakes. If you've not got one yet, then now's a great time to try the tech for yourself as the Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK is down to its lowest price since Black Friday. We said this compact model is an excellent and easy-to-use entry-level air fryer for those cooking meals for one or two people in our Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK review.