Budget buys: these are the top 7 deals under AU$100 I’d recommend from Amazon’s Big Smile Sale

By published

Power banks, headphones, PC peripherals and more

A power bank, vertical mouse and shaver on a purple background
(Image credit: Future)

Amazon’s Big Smile Sale is well and truly underway, with bargains all over the store and across every category – and while many of the best deals apply to expensive gadgets and tech, there are some worthwhile deals to be had for less than AU$100.

You might not want to overspend during sales season, but a ripper price on a worthwhile gadget is hard to ignore. Power banks, headphones, high-end mice and shavers can all be found below AU$100 during Amazon's March sale, and there’s likely a low-priced deal that’d interest you on our live page.

But to save you searching, we’ve picked out the seven best deals that and my team has spotted so far.

Iniu B62 65W 20,000mAh power bank
Iniu B62 65W 20,000mAh power bank: was AU$79.99 now AU$55.99 at Amazon

Save AU$24

This is the top-scoring 65W power bank in our buyers guide, and the 20,000 mAh capacity is perfect for charging a phone, laptop or gaming device like a Steam Deck. It's not too heavy to carry on the go, offers excellent efficiency, and even supports Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0 up to 45W. It's currently 30% off, and the AU$55.99 price is the same discount we saw during previous sales.

Also consider the 100W, 25,000mAh Iniu B63 for $76.49.

View Deal
1More Sonoflow wireless ANC headphones (blue)
1More Sonoflow wireless ANC headphones (blue): was AU$129.99 now AU$94.78 at Amazon

Save AU$35.21

Our 1More Sonoflow review praised the comfort of the headphones, as well as the excellent active noise cancelling and up to 70 hours of battery life. This deal is very slightly better than during Black Friday, and while not the very lowest price we have seen, it's still an excellent discount.

View Deal
Logitech Lift
Logitech Lift: was AU$129.95 now AU$79 at Amazon

Save AU$50.95

This ergonomic vertical mouse is perfect for small hands and is set up just right to encourage better posture, thus reducing aches along the wrist, shoulder and shoulder blade. While we've seen the Black colourway drop to AU$68, it's still worth considering even at full price.

View Deal
Logitech Pop Keys Mechanical Wireless Keyboard (Mist)
Logitech Pop Keys Mechanical Wireless Keyboard (Mist): was AU$149 now AU$95.50 at Amazon

Save AU$53.50

Logitech's Pop Keys wireless keyboard is a cute winner, with its typewriter-like design and eight swappable emoji keys for quick reactions. Using two AAA batteries, this keyboard can last for up to three years, and its mechanical keypresses are pretty satisfying.

View Deal
NutriBullet Portable Blender
NutriBullet Portable Blender: was AU$79.95 now AU$59 at Amazon

Save AU$20.95

Available in several fun colours, this little blender is for the liquid breakfast on the go. Not only does it come with a handle, but it's slim enough to fit into side pockets of most backpacks. It can blitz smoothies, protein shakes and cocktails, plus you'll get about 15 drinks per charge. It does have a decently large capacity of 590ml too.

View Deal
Philips Series 7000 all-in-one multigroomer (MG7950/15)
Philips Series 7000 all-in-one multigroomer (MG7950/15): was AU$159 now AU$97.99 at Amazon

Save AU$61.01

There is excellent value for money here as this one tool will take care of hair anywhere on the body. It comes with 15 attachments and offers 26 hair length settings. Its battery life also promises to be just as good – up to 4 weeks on a single charge. It also happens to waterproof. That's a lot of personal grooming for not a lot of money.

View Deal
Colgate Blast Water Flosser
Colgate Blast Water Flosser: was AU$179.99 now AU$89.99 at Amazon

Save AU$90

If you don't enjoy flossing the traditional way, use the power of water instead. Removing plaque using three different water pressure settings, this handy flosser will clean out those hard-to-reach gaps that your toothbrush can't. Plus, it's cordless, meaning you can take it on your travels too. While the Colgate Blast is often sold for the same 50% discount seen here, it's still a solid deal and isn't far above the lowest price we have seen.

View Deal

Keen for more discounts? Check out our live coverage of Amazon’s Big Smile sale for 140+ more offers.

Zachariah Kelly
Zachariah Kelly
Staff Writer

Zac has been in the tech writing game for six years, having previously written for Gizmodo Australia, Canstar Blue, and The Daily Mail Australia (with articles on Nine, Junkee, Kotaku Australia and Lifehacker Australia). He’s a huge nerd with a deep passion for technology. While his main focus at TechRadar Australia is phones, monitors and peripherals, he also has a deep interest in the growing Australian EV landscape. Outside of Techradar, Zac’s a Headspace (a youth mental health organization) volunteer and an avid gamer. 

