4 Dyson vacuums that are cheaper today than they were on Black Friday

I've been covering Black Friday for seven years now, during which time I've gained a good idea of how the deals patterns work. Typically, the Cyber Monday deals are mostly what's left over from Black Friday – some offers will have sold out, others might have got a little more expensive, and many will just roll over at the same price. It's rare for the deals to get better on Cyber Monday.

Well, color me surprised because that's exactly what's happened with the Dyson deals today. The vacuum giant has kicked off a Cyber Week sale by offering further discounts on a selection of excellent cordless vacuums.

If you're in the market for a seriously advanced model, there's $250 off the V15 – one of Dyson's newest and most capable vacuum cleaners – in a very fetching gold colorway. Of if you're just in the market for a capable and very maneuverable stick vac for less heavy-duty tasks, the new Digital Slim has $270 off in the Cyber Monday sales. Both are better discounts than we saw on Black Friday. Let's take a closer look at those deals, plus a couple more major price-drops on older flagship Dysons...

Today's best Dyson vacuum deals

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute: was $749.99 now $499.99 at Dyson Inc. The V15 Detect Absolute was $200 off for Black Friday, but the discount has increased to $250 on Cyber Monday. The V15 Detect is one down from the very newest Dyson cordless, and an extremely powerful and efficient model. In our V15 Detect review, we were impressed with this vacuum's dirt detection capabilities (it'll show you exactly what it's sucking up and when the floor is clear of dust, as you clean). There's also a laser on the hard floor attachment to highlight hidden dirt. Today's the day to grab this top-of-the-range cleaner for a very attractive price.

Dyson Digital Slim: was $499.99 now $229.99 at Dyson Inc. On Black Friday itself this vacuum was $250 off, but on Cyber Monday it's dropped even further, with $270 off. Dyson launched the Digital Slim quietly sometime in the fall. It's positioned as a cheaper, lighter option than the main flagship models, and it came in for a few discounts over the Black Friday period. It offers up to 40 minutes of battery, a super-effective filter, and Dyson's powerful motor.

Dyson V8 Absolute: was $519.99 now $279.99 at Dyson Inc. The V8 is another older-but-still capable model in the Dyson cordless vacuum lineup. On Black Friday Dyson took $220 off the list price, but today the discount has been upped to $240. As we explain in our Dyson V8 review, it's easy to maneuver, packs some strong suction, and is lighter in the hand than newer models, too.

Dyson V7 Advanced: was $399.99 now $199.99 at Dyson Inc. On Black Friday there was $150 off the V7's list price, but that's gone way up to $200 off, with the Cyber Monday price of $199.99 matching the lowest-ever price for this model. The V7 is probably the oldest Dyson vacuum model you can still buy, but it's lightweight, easy to maneuver, and boasts Dyson's unique cyclone-based motor for powerful pickup. I wouldn't pay full price for one of these, but at 50% off, it's a great buy.



Walmart price: $199.99

If you're not quite sure which model to go for, our guide to the best Dyson vacuum cleaners will run you though our favorite models. And don't panic if the model you want isn't listed here – I've just included the models that are cheaper today than they were on Black Friday. Most of the rest of the range is still discounted, with deals that price-match the Black Friday offer: shop the full Dyson Cyber week sale.

More of today's Cyber Monday sales in the US