Wow! Samsung just knocked $200 off some of the best Android tablets for Black Friday

There are plenty of great Black Friday deals already up and running, and that includes savings on many of the best Android tablets. Samsung seems to be leading the charge right now, as it's offering heavy discounts across its range of Galaxy Tab devices.

Some of the best deals right now include the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for $999 (was $1,999) at Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus for $849 (was $999) at Samsung, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE for $299 (was $449) at Samsung. What's more, if you've got a device to trade in, you could benefit from a further $800 reduction.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: was $1,199.99 now $999.99 at Samsung You can save $200 on this top-line Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Its AMOLED display, fantastic performance, and included S Pen provide you with everything you need to achieve some high-end multi-tasking. What's even better is that you can get up to an extra $800 off if you have an eligible device to trade in.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus: was $999.99 now $849.99 at Samsung A step down from the S10 Ultra, the S10 Plus is still hugely capable and ranks among the best Android tablets in our view, thanks to its gaming and productivity performance and included S Pen. The $150 saving is a welcome discount, and the additional trade-in offer could knock off an extra $700 for you.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449.99 now $299.99 at Samsung Save up to $150 on one of Samsung's best budget tablets. The 10.9-inch display is ideal for portability and with incredibly long battery life, the Tab S9 FE will keep going all day, even when pushed to its limits. There's 128GB of storage, which provides enough room to store all your apps, although you can upgrade to 256 GB if you need extra space. Be sure to deselect the trade-in option on the page, unless of course you have an eligible device to trade in, in which case you can get an extra $300 off.

The S10 Ultra is a stellar Android tablet, and one that boasts exceptional performance. The AMOLED display is bright and offers plenty of contrast, while the 2960 x 1848 (WQXGA+) resolution makes for crystal-clear images. The included S Pen and software help facilitate your creative urges as well.

If you fancy a little less power, then the S10 Plus sits below the Ultra, and is actually our current pick as one of the best Android tablets for those after a premium slate. Its MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus chipset can handle gaming and multi-tasking with ease, and it also comes with the S Pen. In our Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review, we loved its glorious display and brilliant battery life.

The S9 FE is another great pick if you're after something more budget-friendly. Even though it's not as powerful as the above S10 tablets, it still offers enough juice for productivity tasks. Again, the S9 FE also comes with Samsung's S Pen.

