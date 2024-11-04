This cheap Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet drops to its lowest price ahead of Black Friday

With early Black Friday deals already appearing, it's no surprise to see that you can now pick up the brand-new Amazon Fire HD 8 at Amazon for $54.99 (was $99.99). At nearly half price, this is the best price we've ever seen for the 2024 release of the 8-inch tablet.

It matches the offer that we saw during the second Prime Day sale of the year in October, so it's a good opportunity to grab it if you missed it back then. While it's never going to be the best tablet in the world, it's cheap and capable of covering the basics, so it's a smart buy if you want an easy-to-use everyday slate that won't do too much damage to your wallet.

Today's best Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet (2024): was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet (2024) is the latest version of the retailer's basic budget-friendly tablet and this version with 32GB of storage is now back to the same record-low price we saw last month. It's not the most powerful device but this cheap and durable tablet lasts up to 13 hours, making it good for light use and watching videos.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 has been re-released this year with improved specs and better performance. We've not had the chance to review the 2024 version but our Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) review will give you a pretty good idea of what to expect from this minimalist but affordable slate.

As before, this is a tablet that is full of Amazon services on top of all the browsing and streaming functionality that you would expect in a tablet. We also love the show mode, which turns it into a smart home display. At eight inches, this is the best Fire tablet for portability so you can use it at home or take it with you wherever you go.

Amazon has a wide range of tablets and you can read more about all of them in our best Amazon Fire tablets guide. If you'd like to know what other options are available, then you'll like our best cheap tablets guide or Black Friday tablet deals hub for even more offers over the next few weeks.