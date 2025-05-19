The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE drops to a record-low price in the latest EE Tech Drop

Sometimes the best deals require you to be speedy as they’re only available for a limited time. That's why I'm here to give you a heads up that from tomorrow (May 20) you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE at EE for £349 (was £499). That's a massive £150 discount that brings it down to its lowest-ever price, making it confidently one of the better tablet deals at the moment.

It’s part of the firm’s relatively new EE Tech Drops scheme. The event sees the EE Store discount popular tech for very brief periods of time each month. Crucially, it’s first come, first served, so you need to be quick to avoid missing out. It’s available exclusively through the EE app.

Both EE and non-EE customers can grab the tablet for less, with select existing EE mobile and home broadband customers getting an alert up to 24 hours before each drop, meaning they have the advantage when such limited stock is involved.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE is an incredibly appealing tablet with a screen to rival the iPad Air among a wealth of other advantages. It's ideal if you don’t want to grab your laptop or your phone screen feels too small for your plans.

Today’s best Samsung tablet deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE: was £499 now £349 at EE The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE’s highlight is its 10.9-inch display which looks great. It also has a 13MP wide rear camera, a 12MP ultra-wide front camera, and there’s a S Pen stylus included for when you need to be more precise with your actions. Its glare-reducing Vision Booster technology means you can use it in any lighting situation too.

Released just a few months ago, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE is a great rival to the best iPads and sure to work its way up our look at the best tablets. It’s packed with genuinely useful AI features. These include an upgraded Object Eraser, Best Face, Auto Trim, and a dedicated AI Key.

It also has features like a 90Hz refresh rate (meaning smoother browsing than the iPad Air), impressive battery life of up to 20 hours, and handwriting assist which tidies up your handwritten notes. It’s those little things which add up to ensure the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE is a powerhouse of a tablet for the price.

iPads generally rule the roost in recent years when it comes to tablet technology, but having used Samsung tablets, they're a worthy rival if you don't like iPadOS (or the price tag attached to them). Even more so if you're already part of the Android ecosystem.

If you need to keep costs lower, there’s also the best cheap tablets to consider. If you want to go the iPadOS route, take a look at the iPad deals on offer right now. On a cheaper note, there are some excellent Amazon Fire tablet deals too.