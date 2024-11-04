Score the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for as little as $399.99 with a trade-in

In an ideal world, we all want the latest tech at all times, right? A deal on one of the newest tablets has just made that a little more possible than before. Right now, you can get up to $800 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra at Samsung when you trade in an old tablet. It brings the tablet down to $399.99 assuming you have a recent enough tablet to trade in.

It’s a deal we’ve seen before when the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra was available to pre-order back in September, so it’s good to see it return in this year's Black Friday deals now that the tablet is officially out.

Of course, the best discount comes from trading in a newish tablet. The best deal comes from trading in the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and getting $800 off while there’s $750 off with the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. If you’re switching from iPad to Samsung, the discounts are lower, and the same goes when trading in a phone or laptop.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series was only announced in September so this is as new as it gets with Samsung tablets. It has a beautiful 14.6-inch 2,960 x 1,848 AMOLED display which makes it more like a laptop replacement than a tablet. It also offers speedy performance and good cameras.

We’re still assessing where it’ll rank in our look at the best tablets, but in terms of value for money, this is a bargain if you have a suitable trade-in.

Today’s best Samsung tablet deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: was $1,199 now from $399.99 at Samsung after trade-in

There’s up to $800 to be saved on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra when you trade in your existing tablet. The newest high-end Samsung slate has great features for productivity like Circle to Search with Google and Note Assist. There are also AI-assisted tools like the ability to turn a sketch into a full image. Up to 16 hours of battery life and a neat S Pen stylus prove useful.

Likely to be one of the best Android tablets, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is more laptop than tablet in some ways. It’s powerful with a bold and bright screen so you can easily sketch out designs, write notes and even capture your meeting or lecture without lifting a finger thanks to its AI features.

It has 256GB of storage and there’s a dual-lens 12MP selfie camera and 11,200mAh battery with fast charging so it’s good for pretty much everything you can imagine. It'll be as comfy to use to watch some shows in the evening as it is to work with throughout the day.

There are many other tablet deals around if you don’t have the right trade-in to get the best deal. If you’re looking for iPad deals instead, there are plenty out there.