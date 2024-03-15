Samsung's best cheap tablet is an absolute steal in this epic Afterpay Day deal

If you're an Android user looking to pick up one of the best tablets on the market, you could find yourself shelling out a hefty price for the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

If you're willing to make a few sacrifices, though, you'll be able to save quite a packet by opting for Samsung's entry-level and budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A9+ instead. The 64GB, Wi-Fi model carries a full price tag of AU$379 which, in itself, is already quite good, but Afterpay Day sales have delivered a discount that drops this tablet to what could be its lowest price yet – just AU$253.29!

To find this epic offer, head to eBay where it's discounted to AU$297.99. To drop the price further by an additional AU$44.70, you will need to select Afterpay as your payment method and use the code APAYDAY at checkout.

This tablet has been about AU$277 on Amazon and dropped to AU$260 on eBay during Boxing Day 2023, so this is definitely an offer not to be missed.

<a href="https://www.ebay.com.au/itm/375102441846?mkevt=1&mkcid=1&mkrid=705-53470-19255-0&campid=5338048699&customid=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="ebay.com.au"">Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ (64GB, Wi-Fi) | AU$379 AU$253.29 at Mobileciti eBay (save AU$125.71) Whether you’re after a tablet for yourself or one of the kids, this deal will land you one of the latest 11-inch Samsung tablets for just over AU$250. Coming with Android 13 out of the box, this tablet is great for streaming videos or multitasking while studying thanks to its split-screen feature. While 64GB may not seem like much, it supports up to 1TB of expandable storage via a microSD card. You'll need the code APAYDAY and use Afterpay as your payment method though. If 4GB RAM and 64GB storage won't cut it for you, you can get the <a href="https://www.ebay.com.au/itm/145482688250?mkevt=1&mkcid=1&mkrid=705-53470-19255-0&campid=5338048699&customid=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="ebay.com.au"" data-link-merchant="ebay.com.au"">8GB/128GB version of the Tab A9+ for just AU$338.29.

You may not get all the bells and whistles here, but there’s a lot of value, particularly at this discounted price.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ allows you to have up to three different apps on screen at one time, making it a solid multi-tasking device if you want to take notes and watch a movie simultaneously.

It’s also a great companion for road trips and holidays – it’s slim design allows the tablet to slip into a backpack or bag with ease, and it packs in a 8MP rear camera with autofocus so you can snap some great holiday photos too. It’s also got a 5MP front camera, perfect for jumping into video calls with distant family and friends, or a conference call with work.

While we haven’t reviewed it yet, we think it could be a great back-to-school tech supply if your child needs a tablet.

Simple and packing in all you need from a tablet, as well as expandable storage – the latter noticeably missing from any Apple iPads – the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is a great all-rounder on a budget even at full price.

You might also like…