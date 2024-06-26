Samsung just dropped its best Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal yet - save over $1,000

Samsung is already offering $150 off its Galaxy S9 Ultra tablet ahead of this year's 4th of July sales event, but you can get an even bigger discount if you have an old tablet to trade in. Thanks to its latest trade-in program changes, you can now get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for as little as $149.99 (was $1,199.99).

The trade-in program accepts Samsung and Apple smartphones and tablets from its eligible devices list. Samsung even accepts cracked devices, even though they have a much lower value than devices without significant defects. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra costs $1,049.99 without any trade-in. However, the trade-in program makes it especially worth upgrading from an older device.

Most people won't have the most valuable tablet to trade in, but even the oldest iPad can save you $100. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra nets the largest discount with $900 of trade-in credit, which brings the total for the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra down to the advertised $149.99.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: was $1,199.99 now from $149.99 at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra boasts a vibrant display with resolutions up to 2960 x 1848 and refresh rates up to 120 Hz. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU doesn't quite match the strength of a laptop, but it still impressively performs as an on-the-go work and entertainment device over your tiny smartphone. Its cheapest model comes with 256GB of storage and runs on 12GB of RAM. It's especially worth considering for tablet owners who want an upgrade without paying full price, especially when that price can drop as low as $149.99.

In its Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review, TechRadar highlights its multitasking capabilities and value compared to the iPad and Pixel Tablet, plus the vibrant display and lengthy battery life that make it an ideal portable device and workstation.

Its 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen supports resolutions up to 2960 x 1848 and refresh rates up to 120Hz, something that many full-blown laptops struggle to match. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU also rivals the strength of some basic laptops, but it's still not enough to outdo the Macbook Air's M2 chip. Overall, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a superstar tablet that can outperform much of its competition at a more affordable price.

You can read more about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series in our overview, including the specs and prices. TechRadar also reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus in addition to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra itself. Our reviewer wrote a separate op-ed for why the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is worth it.

More of the best 4th of July sales