Mega Samsung tablet sale at Best Buy and Amazon - 4 great deals from $169.99

Samsung manufactures a variety of tablets that are some of the best options out there for Android fans or those who want to avoid the Apple iPad ecosystem. Whether you want an affordable entry-level device for general everyday use and light gaming, or a powerful tablet to function as a full laptop replacement and creative workstation, there's an offer worth buying in the latest sale at Best Buy and Amazon.

• See all Samsung tablet deals at Best Buy

• Browse all Samsung tablet deals at Amazon

The best offer is this Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 at Best Buy for $669.99 (was $799.99). That's a new record-low price for a capable and all-around tablet that has a powerful processor and a crisp 11-inch AMOLED display that combine to improve performance and image quality. It's a fantastic buy if you want a device to keep up with demanding work or advanced games. Plus, you get the handy S-Pen Stylus included for free.

For a budget-friendly option, you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus at Amazon for $219.99 (was $269.99). It may be a cheaper model but it still boasts a 10.9-inch screen with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, and you get twice as much storage compared to the standard A9 model. This tablet is best suited to general everyday tasks such as web browsing, media streaming and checking emails. Undemanding games and video calls are also possible without issue.

Those are the two highlights, but several options suit a variety of different budgets and needs. Check out all of my picks from the Samsung tablet sales at Amazon and Best Buy below.

Today's 4 best Samsung tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6546661&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-tab-s9-11-128gb-wi-fi-with-s-pen-graphite%2F6546661.p%3FskuId%3D6546661&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $799.99 now $669.99 at Best Buy

The Galaxy Tab S9 is the latest release in Samsung's lineup of high-end tablets, and this discount brings it to a new low price. This latest iteration comes with new features such as the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and an improved Dynamic AMOLED 2X display for solid all-around performance and fantastic picture quality whether you're working, streaming TV shows, or playing games. Upgrades are minimal compared to the last generation model, but we still thought this raised the bar for Android tablets in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/tablets/samsung-galaxy-tab-s9-and-tab-s9-plus-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 review.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CLF2DNMV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $259.99 now $219.99 at Amazon

This is the biggest discount yet on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus. It's a sensible buy following this $50 discount if you need a straightforward tablet for general use. You get a reasonably sized and responsive 10.9-inch display, a decent 128GB of storage for important files and apps, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support for improved audio, and a slick design. Are you OK with less storage and want to save money? The <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CLF3VPMV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">64GB model is reduced to $169.99, which equals a historic low price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Dust-Resistant-Powerful-Processor-Lightweight%2Fdp%2FB0CCX11JT6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $449.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

An alternative to the two tablets above is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. It sits between the A9 Plus and full S9 for anyone after better performance and battery life than the cheapest model but is happy to compromise with a lower-quality screen and camera. It's a decent choice for semi-regular users who need an all-around tablet at this new record-low price However, it is languishing in an awkward middle ground, so we'd suggest going for one of the other choices above that best suits your needs and budget.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6494238&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-tab-s8-ultra-14-6-128gb-wi-fi-with-s-pen-graphite%2F6494238.p%3FskuId%3D6494238&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $1,099.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra may be the older generation model but it's still one of the manufacturer's most high-end tablets. At this record-low price, it's one to buy if you'd prefer a larger 14.6-inch screen for a better experience when watching videos, drawing, photo editing, or using the device as a dedicated laptop replacement with a keyboard cover attachment.

If you want to compare these with all the other tablet deals available right now, I've included a few more of today's best offers below including several other Samsung tablet deals and iPad deals.