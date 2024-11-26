Need a tablet upgrade? Save up to $200 on Apple's newest iPads with these iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini deals

Apple's brand-new iPads are already proving the subject of some stellar Black Friday deals in the US. Right now, Amazon is offering the iPad mini (2024) for $399.99 (was $499.99), the 11-inch iPad Air (2024) for $499.99 (was $599.99), and the 13-inch iPad Pro (2024) for $1,099.99 (was $1,299.99).

These sought-after slates are among the best tablets (not to mention the best iPads) money can buy thanks to their blistering performance, easy-to-use software, and sleek designs. Although they usually command premium price tags, there are plenty of great deals across a number of models and generations at Amazon right now.

Below, we've highlighted those three aformentioned iPad deals, and also included a deal on an older-generation iPad model, if you're looking for a more affordable Apple slate.

Today's best iPad deals

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (2024): was $599 now $499 at Amazon The new iPad Air is the closest thing you can get to an iPad Pro without having to pay upwards of $1,000, which is why we believe it's the best iPad for students in 2024. For over half the price of Apple's professional-grade iPad, you'll get a beautiful Liquid Retina display, a MacBook-level M2 chipset, a landscape-oriented front-facing camera, and landscape stereo speakers with spatial audio. Amazon's current $499 deal is a record-low price, though right now it's only available on the Blue, Starlight, and Space Gray variants.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329 now $199.99 at bestbuy.com After something a tad more affordable? Best Buy has discounted the iPad 10.2 (2021) – also known as the iPad 9th-generation – to a record-equaling low price ahead of Black Friday. Despite its age, this iPad offers a gorgeous 10.2-inch screen with True Tone technology, decent battery life (we got around 10 hours in our testing), and it'll also continue to be supported with software updates until at least 2027. Put simply, the iPad 10.2 (2021) is the best iPad if you're on a budget, and we don't expect to see Best Buy's $199.99 price bettered in the coming months.

The Apple iPad 10.2 (2021) might be a few years old at this point, but it still cuts the mustard thanks to its fantastic display and capable performance. What's more, Apple is well-known for supporting its devices with crucial updates for a long time – longer than many of its rivals manage.

The Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (2024), on the other hand, is as up-to-date a tablet as you can get, and illustrates what Apple is capable of when it pulls out all the stops. In our Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (2024) review, we were blown away by its performance, thanks to its mighty M4 chip.

Also, the OLED display is an absolute delight to look at, rendering content with greater contrast and clarity than the display technology of previous generations. On top of all this, it's also pleasingly thin and light for a top-end tablet.

However, if you don't need all that power and want something even easier to carry around, then either the iPad Air (2024) or iPad Mini (2024) is a great choice. The latter comes equipped with an A17 Pro CPU which, while not as powerful as the M4, is still capable of running Apple Intelligence features.

In our Apple iPad mini A17 Pro (2024) review, we thought its launch price was a bit too high given its size, but with the current Black Friday deal, it's become a lot more appealing.

If you're interested in seeing all our latest iPad picks, be sure to follow our Black Friday iPad deals hub. And if you're interested in more deals on Apple devices, we've also wrangled the best Black Friday Apple deals and, more specifically, the best Black Friday iPhone deals as well.

