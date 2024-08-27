The Amazon Kindle is back to its Prime Day price for a limited time
Carry thousands of books with you at any time for less
Love to carry many books with you? You need one of the best ereaders in your life. Currently, you can buy the Amazon Kindle at Amazon for $84.99 (was $99.99) which is a good price for a budget-friendly way to read on the move.
That isn’t the lowest price it’s ever been as it has dipped to as little as $74.99 in the past. However, this price drop does match with the Prime Day price we saw in July so it’s a pretty good deal overall. Consistently the best Kindle for anyone on a budget, it’s even more appealing on sale.
It’s the lightest and most compact Kindle yet, has a 300 ppi display, and feels great to read on. Even better, there’s room to store thousands of books which is perfect if you’re traveling but can’t settle on one book to read.
Today’s best Kindle deal
Amazon Kindle: was $99.99 now $84.99 at Amazon
The Amazon Kindle is the simplest one around but it does everything you could need. It has a battery life of up to 6 weeks so you can travel, travel, and travel some more without worrying about running out of charge. It also has 16GB of storage so there’s tons of room to store a seemingly endless supply of books. For me, I find it comfy to use as its paper-like display feels just like looking at a regular book.
The standard Amazon Kindle isn’t the best Kindle overall but it’s fantastic value. It has a good-looking 6-inch glare-free screen which means there’s no strain on your eyes. It’s just like reading on a regular book.
It might lack neat extras like an adjustable warm light and it isn’t waterproof, but if you just want a Kindle for reading on a plane or in bed, this is a good option.
The Amazon Kindle also works well as an introduction to the ereader world, if you’re not sure if you can bear to say goodbye to regular books. I found it a good starter and now mix and match how I read between the Kindle and physical books.
If you want to invest more or you need a waterproof option, there are other Kindle deals available. It seems likely we’ll see more offers now that Labor Day sales are underway too.
Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more.
Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides and hunting down the latest coupon codes to save you money. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.