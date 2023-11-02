Early Amazon Black Friday sale slashes Fire tablets to as low as $55

The 2023 Black Friday deals event is coming up soon, and we're already seeing plenty of excellent presales with tons of tech deals that slash prices on accessories, components, PCs, laptops, and tablets. In fact, Amazon has just launched an early Black Friday sale on its own devices, which include Fire tablets for both kids and adults, bringing the price down to as low as $55.

The Amazon Fire tablets on sale include the Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet, the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet, the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet, the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet, and the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet.

If you need an affordable tablet that lets you or your kids, taking advantage of any of these deals is a great idea as they're some of the best Amazon Fire tablets and even some of the best cheap tablets and best tablets that aren't Android or macOS powered.

Early Black Friday deals: Amazon Fire tablets

Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet: was $109.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

If you need a good quality but extremely affordable tablet for your kid, the Fire 7 Kids tablet is an especially solid choice with this discount cutting the price in half. 16GB of storage along with built-in parental controls and an excellent battery makes this a great buy.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet: was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

If you want your kid to have a bit more luxury, this is an excellent buy. It sports a 10-inch HD screen, starting at 32GB of storage, and up to 1TB. It also features two dual cameras and a USB Type-C port.

Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet: was $229.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

This is the latest Fire tablet made for the adults with an 11-inch display, 64GB or 128GB of storage, supports Wi-Fi 6, 14 hours of battery life, a 2.4 million pixel screen, and more. And thanks to this sale, you're saving nearly $100.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet: was $179.99 now $94.99 at Amazon

This is one of the best deals out there for those looking for a high-quality Fire tablet. It has a 10-inch full HD display, 32GB or 64GB of storage, wireless charging, 12-hour battery life, and a split screen feature. The sale brings it down below $100, making it even sweeter.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: was $149.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

This is another great Fire tablet deal, as it comes with a 10-inch HD display, a two million pixel screen that's almost 20% brighter than Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2022), a 12-hour battery life, a split screen feature, and more. The deal brings the price down to under $80, making it even better.

More Amazon Fire tablet deals

