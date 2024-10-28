Netflix renews Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft for a second season and I can't wait for more relic hunting and... shark-punching?

No cursed tombs are safe as Netflix has renewed Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft for a second season – and I can't wait to see the adventurer fire her dual pistols once again as she takes on a man-eating marine beast in the upcoming series' next season.

The show's renewal comes just weeks after Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft premiered on the best streaming service on October 10, with Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger, Mission Impossible 7) providing the voice of the legendary archaeologist in this latest videogame adaptation.

Based on the famous videogame franchise first released in 1996, Lara Croft has since seen many iterations. From Keeley Hawes in the original video game series, to Angelina Jolie in the 00s movie adaptations, now she's going on another animated adventure in Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 2.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft was one of four new videogame adaptations showcased during Netflix Geeked Week and has received mostly positive reviews upon its release with 73% on Rotten Tomatoes. While this doesn't make it one of the best Netflix shows, it's still a fighting fit TV adaptation that reimagines her legacy story.

What can we expect in Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 2?

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The first season was an origin story of sorts; one taking place after the events of the 2018 game Shadow of the Tomb Raider and saw the intrepid explorer confronts her traumatic past while unraveling an ancient mystery.

Season 2 is set to develop her character from a novice to her journey of becoming the legend she's known as today. Per a Netflix press release, season 2's official logline reads: "When adventurer Lara Croft discovers a trail of stolen African Orisha masks, she joins forces with her best friend Sam to retrieve the precious artifacts. Lara’s thrilling new adventure takes her around the globe as she delves deeper into the hidden secrets of Orisha history, dodges the machinations of a dangerous and enigmatic billionaire who wants the masks for herself, while discovering these relics contain dark secrets and a power that defies logic. Power that may, in fact, be divine."

Showrunner Tasha Huo teased some exciting details about Croft's character in season 2 to Netflix Tudum: “So season 1, thematically, is about Lara embracing how her dad dealt with grief, which was isolating. When we meet Lara, she’s very isolated … As we get into season 2, we’re trying to build Lara’s team over the course of the show, so she goes from isolated hero, who only wants to do things on her own - a lone wolf - to realizing, ‘Actually, I have this really cool team behind me.’"

Huo also hinted at a shark encounter in Lara's future, so there's high hopes that some classic Tomb Raider action is set to go down in season 2.