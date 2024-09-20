4 new Netflix trailers have been released for animated videogame adaptations, including Tomb Raider, Cyberpunk and more

Netflix Geeked Week was full of surprises. Whether it was dropping huge new trailers or disappointing us with a lack of updates, the new trailers and announcements for four new videogame adaptations coming to the streamer will no doubt be met with mixed responses.

I hated Borderlands with every fiber of my being and can't stop talking about how good Fallout was, so recent adaptations have been very hit and miss. It will be interesting to see if the best streaming service's latest offerings continue the recent trend of good adaptations, or if they're a let down. Only time will tell if they'll make it into our best Netflix shows round up.

Here's a summary of the trailers revealed during Geeked Week.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Release date: October 10

Lara Croft has seen many iterations. Whether it was Keeley Hawes in the original video game series or Angelina Jolie in the fun 00s movie adaptations, she's been on plenty of adventures over the years. Now she's back in a brand new animation where the baton is passed to Hayley Atwell, who provides the newest voice of the famed archaeologist.

In the dramatic new trailer for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, Lara is seen wielding various weapons, in high speed car chases and all sorts of dangerous environments proving she hasn't changed a bit. There are also some familiar faces joining her with Allen Maldonado voicing tech expert Zip (anyone else love him in Tomb Raider: Legend?) and Earl Baylon as Jonah Maiava.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Release date: September 22

Cyberpunk 2077 got off to a rocky start (let's not open that can of worms), so we can only hope that the series fares better. Perhaps its separation from the original game will help, though, as the series tells a standalone story.

Over 10 episodes, we follow a street kid trying to survive in Night City, a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. To survive, he becomes an Edgerunner, an outlaw also known as a cyberpunk. According to Netflix, CD PROJEKT RED has been working on this new series since 2018 so it's a real labor of love. Will it pay off? We'll have to wait and see!

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch | Official Announcement | Geeked Week '24 | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Release date: Coming soon

There's not a lot to go off here, but this one might surprise fans as there hasn't been a new Splinter Cell game since 2013 and now suddenly there's a TV show. Surprise, I guess? There's another surprise too, as it's Liev Schreiber who is voicing the iconic Sam Fisher, and not original actor Michael Ironside.

If you don't know anything about the games, Fisher is a black ops agent working for a US government division called the Fourth Echelon, and he first appeared in the espionage video games created by Ubisoft, who also worked to develop this new series. Stay tuned for more information on this one!

Devil May Cry

Devil May Cry | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Release date: April 2025

"Another 2025 release!" you groan, and trust me I get it. While 2024 is full of some great additions, it seems next year is shaping up to have some seriously big hitters. Devil May Cry has been adapted several times before and its most recent video game got a four and a half star review from us, so it seems the series is going from strength to strength. Hopefully the new animated series is worth the wait!

As you might expect, the trailer is dramatic, explosive and teases a seriously wild ride. We'll once again be following protagonist Dante, an orphaned demon hunter for hire, who unaware that the fate of both the human and demon worlds hangs around his neck. Well, rather him than me.