As everything new on Hulu in December arrives onto the platform, unfortunately it's some of the best Hulu movies that suffer the consequences, leaving the streamer to make room. In more fortunate news, you won't see a single one of the best Hulu shows heading into the departure lounge. As history repeats itself though, in December we'll have to wave goodbye to some of Hulu's titles.

As one of the best streaming services, Hulu has to keep content fresh in the highly competitive streaming landscape. Though there's only just over 30 movies leaving the platform, there is the loss of three of the Alien franchise movies. Although they're not particularly festive watches for this time of year. Prometheus remains, if you want to call it a Christmas movie, of sorts.

In the holiday spirit though, the movies leaving the platform are making way for some iconic festive titles, amongst others. We're ready to hunker down and watch some movies over the holidays, but we don't want to face disappointment if there's titles missing on our Christmas watchlist, and we don't want you to either. Here's everything leaving Hulu in December.

Everything leaving Hulu in December 2024

Leaving on December 1



The Devil Conspiracy (movie)



Leaving on December 2



White Elephant (movie)



Leaving on December 4



Last Looks (movie)



Leaving on December 7



Proximity (movie)



Leaving on December 8



Aporia (movie)



Leaving on December 9



Offseason (movie)



Leaving on December 10



Rogue (movie)



Leaving on December 14



Mistletoe & Menorahs (movie)



Leaving on December 19



The Creator (movie)



Leaving on December 23



The Hummingbird Project (movie)



Leaving on December 25



The Equalizer 2 (movie)



Leaving on December 31



A Dog’s Way Home (movie)

A Little White Lie (movie)

Alien (movie)

Alien 3 (movie)

Alien Resurrection (movie)

Barbarians (movie)

Crime Story (movie)

The Day The Earth Stood Still (movie)

Escape Room (movie)

Falling for Figaro (movie)

The Family Stone (movie)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (movie)

Juno (movie)

Luis & the Aliens (movie)

The Marine (movie)

The Ritual Killer (movie)

The Sitter (movie)

Tombstone (movie)

28 Weeks Later (movie)

The Waterboy (movie)

When In Rome (movie)

You Again (movie)

