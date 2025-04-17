How to watch Madrid Open 2025 for free: live stream tennis online from anywhere

Stream Madrid Open 2025 for free on RTVE Play (Spain )

Unblock free streams with NordVPN (save 70% today)

Tournament runs from Tuesday, April 22 to Sunday, May 4

Watch the Madrid Open 2025 in the latest Masters 1000 series even as the ATP and WTA tennis calendars combine for arguably the biggest clay court tournament outside of the French Open.

The Madrid Open is unique, from the celebrity-festooned stands, to the novelty of indoor clay courts in one of Europe's hottest capital cities. With just over a month to go until the clay-court grand slam at Roland Garros, the best men and women descend on La Caja Mágica in the Spanish capital to duke it out on the dirt.

Defending champions Andrey Rublev and Iga Swiatek will be back, but it's likely neither will start as favorites. Men's world number one Carlos Alcaraz will be the main draw at the biggest tournament his native Spain hosts, and on his preferred surface to boot, while Novak Djokovic is looking for his first title of the season.

For the women, top seed Aryna Sabalenka will be seeking a second Masters title in a row after she won in Miami, but the Belarusian will face stiff competition from teenage Indian Wells winner Mirra Andreeva, her vanquisher in the Australian Open final Madison Keys and clay-court specialist Swiatek.

Below we have all the information on how to watch Madrid Open 2025 tennis from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and any free streams. Plus there's a rundown of the favorites for the men's and women's titles, the seeds and past winners to get you in the mood.

FREE trial Madrid Open 2025 tennis live stream broadcaster

Great news, tennis fans in Spain, you can watch your home Masters event for free via state broadcaster TVE. There will be live coverage of the Madrid Open 2025 on TV channels and the broadcaster's free streaming platform RTVE Play, all with Spanish commentary, of course.

RTVE Play – ESP

You can also watch the Madrid Open 2025 with English-language commentary with 7-day free trials in the US and Australia.

Use a VPN to watch any Madrid Open 2025 stream

Each country has its own streaming services, and most don't work when you're outside of said country. With a high-quality VPN, you can unblock your usual services and watch them from anywhere in the world! Our NordVPN review explains why it's the best option for price, speed and secure streaming.

For example:

Sign up to NordVPN and install the app on your mobile or computer

Select Spain to locate yourself in Spain, for example

Stream the Madrid Open tennis for free on TVE Play

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Madrid Open 2025 live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch Madrid Open 2025 live streams in the US

The Madrid Open 2025 is available exclusively live on the Tennis Channel in the US, with a FREE 7-day trial.

Subscriptions are available at $109.99 per year or $9.99 per month, with that 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

Looking for an 'over the top' streaming option with hundreds of other channel available? The Tennis Channel is also available on Sling TV and Fubo. For access to the Tennis Channel, you'll want Sling Orange, which costs $45.99 a month, with 50% off your first month.

Get 50% off your first month of Sling TV

Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Orange package includes more than 30 live channels including Tennis Channel, ESPN, Disney Channel and CNN. New users get a big discount on their month, making it's a great choice for savvy sports fans.

How to watch Madrid Open 2025 live streams in the UK

Madrid Open 2025 live streams will be on Sky Sports in the UK. Sky TV subscribers can watch on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Tennis TV channels.

Sky Sports is showing a whole host of tennis tournaments this year, including every Masters event, plus the US Open 2025, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly.

Those visiting the UK from abroad can unlock their usual streaming service by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You can find a list of other broadcasters with Madrid Open 2025 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

How to watch Madrid Open 2025 live streams in Australia

If you're a tennis fan Down Under, you'll need access to beIN Sports to watch all the Madrid Open 2025 action, with a 7-day FREE trial.

You can add beIN Sports to most pre-existing TV packages, or you can sign up as a separate subscription. It costs $14.99 month or $149 if you pay for a year up front, once that week-long trial period ends.

In addition to Indian Wells, beIN Sports has the rights to loads of other soccer and sports, including La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Carabao Cup and EFL Championship football and rugby.

Not in Australia right now? Remember you'll need a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the Indian Wells action as if you were back home.

Official Madrid Open 2025 broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Madrid Open 2025 streams▼ The Madrid Open 2025 broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between BeIn Sports and SuperSports. Residents of the following African countries can watch Madrid Open 2025 live streams with a beIN Sports subscription: Algeria; Egypt; Libya; Morocco; Tunisia; Chad; Djibouti; Mauritania; Somalia; Sudan Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Madrid Open 2025 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, DR Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zanzibar and Zimbabwe.

Americas

Click to see more Madrid Open 2025 streams▼ Canada TSN has the rights to broadcast Madrid Open 2025. If you don't have cable, you can try the new TSN Plus streaming service for free for a limited time. Alternatively, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. Latin America and the Caribbean The Madrid Open 2025 broadcast rights for Latin America and the Caribbean are via ESPN International. Residents of the following countries can watch Madrid Open 2025 live streams with a ESPN subscription. Anguilla, Antigua, Argentina, Aruba, Ascension Island, Bahamas, Barbados, Barbuda, Bermuda, Bolivia, Bonaire, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadaloupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St. Barthelemy, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Europe

Click to see more Madrid Open 2025 streams▼ The Indian Wells 2025 broadcast rights for Europe are divided up as follows... Armenia; Azerbaijan; Belarus; Georgia; Kazakhstan; Kyrgyzstan; Moldova; Tajikistan; Turkmenistan; Ukraine; Uzbekistan: Setanta Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia: Sportklub Bulgaria: A1 Max Sport Belgium, Luxembourg: BeTV. Telenet (Play Sports) also in Belgium Cyprus: CYTA Czechia, Slovakia: Digisport Denmark: TV2 France: Eurosport France Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania: TV3 Baltics Finland, Sweden: TV4 AB Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein: Sky Deutschland. Greece: OTE Hungary: Network4 Italy; San Marino; Vatican City: Sky Italia Malta: Go Sports TSN Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Norway: TV2 Poland: Polsat Portugal: Sport TV Romania: Digisport Spain: TVE (Madrid only), Telefonica/Movistar (all other Masters events) Turkey: Ssport Turkey United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports

Asia

Click to see more Madrid Open 2025 streams▼ China CCTV will show coverage of Indian Wells 2025. Hong Kong PCCW will show coverage of the Madrid Open 2025. India The Madrid Open 2025 will be shown on the Sony Sports Network. The broadcaster will also be showing the tournament in Pakistan; Sri Lanka; Bangladesh; Nepal; Maldives; Bhutan; Afghanistan. Japan UNEXT has the rights to show Madrid Open 2025 live streams in Japan. Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand BeIn Sports has the broadcast rights for Madrid Open 2025. South Korea You can also watch Madrid Open 2025 on CJ ENM in South Korea.

Oceania

Click to see more Madrid Open 2025 streams▼ Australia As outlined above, beIN Sports will have full coverage of the Madrid Open 2025. Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Futana, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Wallis Digicel will be showing Madrid Open 2025.

Middle East

Click to see more Madrid Open 2025 streams▼ BeIN Sports MENA is the primary Madrid Open 2025 broadcaster across the Middle East. You can watch Madrid Open 2025 live streams with a subscription to BeIn Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Yemen

Who are the Madrid Open 2025 favorites?

In the men's singles, look no further than Carlos Alcaraz. The world number one will have the home crowd on his side in Madrid and the 21-year-old is seeking a third crown at La Caja Mágica in four attempts after winning the Monte Carlos Masters two weeks ago.

The Spaniard will face competition from defending champion Andrey Rublev and two-time former winner Alexander Zverev but neither has shone particularly brightly in 2025. Jack Draper won Indian Wells, but clay is far from the Brit's favorite surface. Then there's Novak Djokovic, coached by former champion here Andy Murray, who is seeking a first title in 2025 but knows how to win.

For an outside bet, another Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina could go deep after making the last four in Monte Carlo, while Italian baseliner Lorenzo Musetti reached the final. Both are specialists on the dirt.

For the women, defending champion Iga Swiatek lives for the clay-court season and the four-time French Open champion's movement and consistency will go a long way to securing a second successive title in Madrid.

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka may not be the most natural on clay, but the Belarusian is a born shot-maker and has the weaponry to blast any opponent off court. Elsewhere, Mirra Andreeva, who will turn 18 mid-tournament, showed her superb game and steely nerve to win Indian Wells, while Paula Badosa is another Spaniard with a solid reputation on this surface and who has started 2025 in fine form.

Who are the seeded players at the Madrid Open 2025? Men's and women's seeds Men's seeds 1. Carlos Alcaraz

2. Alexander Zverev

3. Taylor Fritz

4. Novak Djokovic

5. Jack Draper

6. Alex de Minaur

7. Andrey Rublev

8. Daniil Medvedev

9. Lorenzo Musetti

10. Tommy Paul

11. Holger Rune

12. Arthur Fils

13. Casper Ruud

14. Ben Shelton

15. Grigor Dimitrov

16. Frances Tiafoe

17. Felix Auger-Aliassime

18. Stefanos Tsitsipas

19. Tomas Machac

20. Ugo Humbert

21. Francisco Cerundolo

22. Jakub Mensik

23. Sebastian Korda

24. Alexei Popyrin

25. Karen Khachanov

26. Jiri Lehecka

27. Hubert Hurkacz

28. Denis Shapovalov

29. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

30. Matteo Berrettini

31. Brandon Nakashima

32. Sebastian Baez Women's seeds 1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Iga Swiatek

3. Jessica Pegula

4. Coco Gauff

5. Madison Keys

6. Jasmine Paolini

7. Mirra Andreeva

8. Zheng Qinwen

9. Paula Badosa

10. Elena Rybakina

11. Emma Navarro

12. Karolina Muchova

13. Diana Shnaider

14. Daria Kasatkina

15. Amanda Anisimova

16. Beatriz Haddad Maia

17. Elina Svitolina

18. Liudmila Samsonova

19. Donna Vekic

20. Clara Tauson

21. Ekaterina Alexandrova

22. Yulia Putintseva

23. Jelena Ostapenko

24. Marta Kostyuk

25. Leylah Fernandez

26. Ons Jabeur

27. Magdalena Frech

28. Elise Mertens

29. Magda Linette

30. Anna Kalinskaya

31. Danielle Collins

32. Linda Noskova

What is the Madrid Open 2025 schedule of play? Tuesday, April 22: Women’s singles first round Wednesday, April 23: Men’s and women’s singles first round Thursday, April 24: Men’s singles first round, women’s singles second round Friday, April 25: Men’s and women’s singles second round Saturday, April 26: Men’s singles second round, women’s singles third round Sunday, April 27: Men’s and women’s singles third round Monday, April 28: Men’s singles third round, women’s singles last 16 Tuesday, April 29: Men’s singles last 16, women’s singles quarter-finals Wednesday, April 30: Men's singles quarter-finals, women's singles quarter-finals Thursday, May 1: Men’s singles quarter-finals, women’s singles semi-finals Friday, May 2: Men’s singles semi-finals Saturday, May 3: Women's singles final Sunday, May 4: Men’s singles final

Who are the recent Madrid Open champions? Recent Madrid Open champions Men's champions 2024 – Andrey Rublev

2023 – Carlos Alcaraz

2022 – Carlos Alcaraz

2021 – Alexander Zverev

2020 – N/A

2019 – Novak Djokovic

2018 – Alexander Zverev

2017 – Rafael Nadal

2016 – Novak Djokovic

2015 – Andy Murray Women's champions 2024 – Iga Swiatek

2023 – Aryna Sabalenka

2022 – Ons Jabeur

2021 – Aryna Sabalenka

2020 – N/A

2019 – Kiki Bertens

2018 – Petra Kvitova

2017 – Simona Halep

2016 – Simona Halep

2015 – Petra Kvitova