How to watch Say Nothing online – stream the Patrick Radden Keefe adaptation from anywhere

A gripping adaptation of Patrick Radden Keefe's exploration of the Troubles in Belfast, Say Nothing follows Irish republican sisters Dolours (Lola Petticrew) and Marian Price (Hazel Doupe), whose resistance found a sympathetic ear in the IRA. Admired and vilified, read on for how to watch Say Nothing from anywhere.

Release date: Thursday, November 14 US stream: Hulu 30-day FREE trial International stream: Disney Plus (CA, UK, AU)

What would you have done? That's the question Say Nothing poses, even as Dolours and Marian reflect on their lives and deeds from the vantage point of peacetime.

There's regret, particularly with regards to sniffing out touts – the nine-episode series opens with the disappearance of Jean McConville (Judith Roddy) – but Say Nothing doesn't shy away from the environment that engendered the Provisional IRA.

Cruelly and routinely terrorized across generations by their unionist rulers and enforcing British soldiers, the predicament of Catholics and Irish republicans was no choice at all.

Also starring Anthony Boyle as Brendan Hughes and Josh Finan as Gerry Adams, here's how to watch Say Nothing online.

If you're traveling abroad when Say Nothing airs, you'll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there's an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

How to watch Say Nothing online in Canada, UK, Australia and worldwide

All episodes of Say Nothing drop globally on Disney Plus on Thursday, November 14. There isn't currently a Disney Plus free trial but you can take a look at Disney Plus prices and plans where you are. American away from home? You can still connect to your usual VOD services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the US.

Can I watch Say Nothing for free? US viewers can use the Hulu 30-day free trial to watch the entirety of Say Nothing for free. There are nine episodes in all.

Is Say Nothing based on a book? Say Nothing is based on Patrick Radden Keefe's Orwell Prize-winning 2018 book, Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland.

Say Nothing cast

Lola Petticrew as Dolours Price

Maxine Peake as older Dolours Price

Hazel Doupe as Marian Price

Anthony Boyle as Brendan Hughes

Josh Finan as Gerry Adams

Michael Colgan as older Gerry Adams

Judith Roddy as Jean McConville