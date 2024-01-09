How to watch La Brea season 3 — stream the final part from anywhere

How to watch La Brea season 3

La Brea season 3 premieres on NBC at 9pm ET/PT on Tuesday, January 9. Subsequent episodes will air on the same channel at the same time on Tuesdays. That means episodes will be available to stream on NBC.com and on Peacock the following day. Away from the US and still want to watch? Use a VPN to watch La Brea season 3 from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Tuesday, January 9 (US) TV channel: NBC Time: 9pm ET/PT Stream next day: Peacock (US) Use a VPN to unblock Peacock when abroad

La Brea season 3 preview

The Harris family's epic journey across space and time is set to come to its final conclusion with the third and final season of La Brea landing on NBC and Peacock.

Over the course of the previous two seasons, the sci-fi saga has seen the family battle to reunite and survive in a dangerous primeval land after getting separated and drawn back in time thanks to a giant sinkhole opening in modern day Los Angeles.

Unlike the lengthy previous instalments, this final run is an abbreviated season that consists of just six episodes.

Despite this, creator/showrunner David Appelbaum has insisted that the finale for the show was planned from the beginning, and has promised that its ending will be suitable epic to leave fans satisfied.

Season 3 sees cast members Eoin Macken, Zyra Gorecki, Chiké Okonkwo, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh Mckenzie, Jon Seda, and Nicholas Gonzalez all returning for this final ride.

Will the Harris family make it back home, or will they be trapped in a 10,000 B.C portal? Read on as we explain how to watch La Brea season 3 from anywhere in the world.

How to watch La Brea season 3 online

How to watch La Brea season 3 in the US

In the US, La Brea season 3 will be available to watch on NBC. If don't have cable, you can pick up a cord-cutting service like Sling or FuboTV to watch NBC online. Episodes will also be available to watch on demand the following day via streaming service Peacock. Peacock costs from $5.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $11.99 a month for commercial-free coverage. Don't forget, you can take your favorite streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN – try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Watch La Brea season 3 in Canada

CTV is home to La Brea in Canada and the good news for sci-fi fans in the region is that the third season of the show is set to air in tandem with its release in the US. Season 3 premieres at 9pm ET/PT on CTV2 on Tuesday, January 9, with new episodes following at the same time each week. Each episode will be added to the network’s on-demand platform after airing, and if you're a cable customer, they’ll be available to watch completely free. Unfortunately, CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only subscription option - so if you don't have it as part of a cable package, you're flat out of luck, which is a shame given such options are available in other countries. Canadians currently away from home can meanwhile use a VPN to watch La Brea season 3 on CTV from abroad.

How to watch La Brea season 3 from anywhere

If you're away from home when La Brea season 3 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading one of the best VPNs will allow you to stream La Brea online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. And ExpressVPN is the no. 1-rated provider you can get right now.

Use a VPN to watch La Brea season 3 from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

There are hundreds of VPNs available, but our favorite is ExpressVPN. It's quick set up and connect to, easy to use and highly secure. Plus, it’s compatible with a wide range of devices. And what makes ExpressVPN particularly enticing is its flexible 30-day money back guarantee. Better yet, if you sign up for an annual plan you'll get 3-months extra FREE – a brilliant offer TV addicts won’t want to miss.

How to use a VPN to watch La Brea season 3

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch La Brea season 3 online:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. US for Peacock.

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to the Peacock website or app to watch La Brea.

Can you watch La Brea season 3 online in the UK?

While there's no confirmed broadcaster La Brea season 3 in the UK, it seems inevitable the final series will eventually appear on Paramount Plus. The previous two seasons of the sci-fi show are currently available on demand on the streaming service, leading us to suspect S3 will eventually land on PP at some point soon. Paramount Plus is currently priced at £6.99 a month, but all new users get a free 7-day trial. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favourite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

Can you watch La Brea season 3 in Australia?

In Australia, previous seasons of La Brea have been broadcast on Channel 9's free on-demand streaming service, 9Now. While there's no confirmed release date Down Under for Season 3, we suspect that's where the concluding instalments of the show will eventually land. In the meantime, newcomers to La Brea can stream the first two seasons of the show on demand via the service. 9Now is compatible with laptops, tablets, mobiles and an array of streaming services such as Apple TV, Chromecast, Fetch, PlayStation, Amazon Fire and smart TVs. Americans currently away from home can use a VPN to watch La Brea season 3 on Peacock from abroad.

La Brea season 3 episode release schedule in the US and Canada

La Brea season 3 will premiere at 9pm ET/PT on NBC in the US and CTV in Canada on Tuesday, January 9.

Episodes will be available to stream on Peacock and CTV's on demand service after broadcast.

New episodes will air at 9pm ET/PT on NBC and CTV every Tuesday from then on.

For those looking to watch the drama unfold on linear TV, the schedule for watching episodes on NBC and CTV is as follows: