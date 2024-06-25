How to watch Coldplay: Our Glastonbury online from anywhere

How to watch Coldplay: Our Glastonbury online

UK viewers can watch Coldplay: Our Glastonbury on BBC Two, or stream it live or on-demand with BBC iPlayer. It's a totally free service. And if you're trying to watch Coldplay: Our Glastonbury in the US, Canada, Australia, or anywhere else in the world, you can use a VPN to access the iPlayer service.

Coldplay: Our Glastonbury – Preview

Chris Martin, the phenomenally successful frontman of rock band Coldplay, talks about his long and preeminent relationship with Glastonbury Festival ahead of the band’s headline appearance on the Pyramid Stage this Saturday. Join the “Fix You” singer for this rousing BBC documentary with our guide below, which explains how to watch Coldplay: Our Glastonbury online for free with BBC iPlayer.

As an exhaustive lineup of A-listers get geared up to head to Worthy Farm, the BBC has been releasing a series of shows celebrating iconic figures in the music industry and their connection to the legendary UK festival. There's been Dua Lipa: My Glastonbury and Reel Stories: Shania Twain. Now Coldplay frontman Martin is next up, taking Glastonbury fans on a 25-year journey down memory lane.

So, reminisce with Chris ahead of Coldplay's history-making Glastonbury 2024 show – certain to feature old hits, epic spectacle, and new music from the band’s upcoming album – and read our guide on how to watch Coldplay: Our Glastonbury live online and from anywhere now.

How to watch Coldplay: Our Glastonbury online for FREE

Rock star Chris Martin shares the band’s many Glasto memories in this BBC documentary. You can watch Coldplay: Our Glastonbury online when it airs on Tuesday, June 25 at 10pm BST. Cable or satellite users can watch the show on the linear BBC Two channel. Alternatively, viewers can stream the programme live – or on-demand after the show airs – totally FREE with BBC iPlayer. However, you will still require a valid TV license. The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Outside the UK? If you want to watch Coldplay: Our Glastonbury on BBC iPlayer whilst traveling you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed below.

How to watch Coldplay: Our Glastonbury online from outside your country

If you’re out of the country when Coldplay: Our Glastonbury airs on the BBC and iPlayer, you can always download a VPN to overcome any regional restrictions (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Can you watch Coldplay: Our Glastonbury online in the US, Canada, Australia or the rest of the world?

Coldplay: Our Glastonbury will air exclusively on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the UK, with no known plans to broadcast the BBC documentary abroad. Unfortunately, that means countries like the US, Canada, and Australia will miss out, at least for now.

Brits currently away from home, however, can use a VPN to connect to their usual services and stream their favorite content, live or on-demand, no matter where they are.

How many times has Coldplay played at Glastonbury? Coldplay have performed at Glastonbury a total of seven times. They first made their debut in 1999 in the New Bands Tent, before headlining in 2002, 2005, 2011, 2016, and making their fifth headline performance this June. They also played a live-streamed show at the Worthy Farm site in 2021, in the midst of the Covid pandemic.

What night will Coldplay play Glastonbury 2024? Coldplay will take to the Pyramid Stage on Saturday, June 29, with a two-hour set beginning at around 9.45pm BST.