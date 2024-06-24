How to watch Dua Lipa: My Glastonbury from anywhere

How to watch Dua Lipa: My Glastonbury online

UK viewers can watch Dua Lipa: My Glastonbury on BBC Two, or stream it live or on-demand with BBC iPlayer. It's a totally free service. If you're trying to watch Dua Lipa: My Glastonbury in the US, Canada, Australia or anywhere else in the world, you can use a VPN to access the iPlayer. We have full details below on how to do that just below. Do beware that you should be a UK license fee payer to watch iPlayer.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Broadcast date: Monday, June 24 at 10.10pm BST TV channel: BBC Two (UK) Watch free: BBC iPlayer (UK) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Dua Lipa: My Glastonbury – Preview

Dua Lipa has all but conquered the music world. She’s been showered with Brit awards, Grammys and collaborated with the likes of Andrea Bocelli and Sir Elton John. But as this BBC documentary makes clear, headlining Glastonbury may well be the jewel in her pop star crown. You can watch Dua Lipa: My Glastonbury online now from anywhere with our guide below – and FREE on BBC iPlayer.

Dua Lipa: My Glastonbury follows the journey of the singer to getting the headline gig on Worthy Farm’s Pyramid Stage. The singer recounts watching Jay-Z’s electrifying set on TV aged 13 and losing her Glasto "v plates" first attending the festival in 2014 and seeing industry icon Dolly Parton perform the Legends' slot.

After making her own debut at the event in 2016, Dua Lipa was determined to join Stormzy, David Bowie, and The Rolling Stones in the hallowed hall of fame of Glastonbury headliners. She had just two things on her visionboard in 2017 while producing her eponymously-titled debut album: work with Tame Impala, and headline Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage. Both of which have come true.

Before her no-holds-barred Glastonbury show, join the pop sensation as she recounts the road to Glastonbury: just follow our guide for how to watch Dua Lipa: My Glastonbury online and from anywhere.

How to watch Dua Lipa: My Glastonbury in the UK for FREE

The chart-topping singer recounts the road to Glastonbury 2024 in this BBC documentary. You can watch Dua Lipa: My Glastonbury online on Monday, June 24 at 10.10pm BST. Cable and satellite users can watch the linear BBC Two channel. Viewers can also stream the programme live – or on-demand after the show airs – totally FREE with BBC iPlayer. However, you will need to have a valid TV license. The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Outside the UK? If you want to watch Dua Lipa: My Glastonbury on BBC iPlayer whilst traveling you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed below.

How to watch Dua Lipa: My Glastonbury online from outside your country

If you’re out of the country when Dua Lipa: My Glastonbury airs on the BBC and iPlayer, you can always download a VPN to overcome any regional restrictions (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch Dua Lipa: My Glastonbury from anywhere:

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate geographical location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream – so, in this case, just head to BBC iPlayer.

Can you watch Dua Lipa: My Glastonbury online in the US, Canada, Australia or the rest of the world?

As far as we know, Dua Lipa: My Glastonbury is exclusive to the BBC in the UK and there are no plans to broadcast the BBC documentary abroad. Unfortunately, that means countries like the US, Canada, and Australia will miss out.

Brits currently away from home, however, can use a VPN to connect to their usual services and stream their favorite content, live or on-demand, no matter where they are.