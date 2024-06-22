How to watch Reel Stories: Shania Twain online – stream the 'Queen of Country Pop' interview free

How to watch Reel Stories: Shania Twain online

UK viewers can watch Reel Stories: Shania Twain on BBC Two or stream the programme live or on-demand for free with BBC iPlayer – although either way you’ll need a valid TV license.

Currently out of the country? You can use a VPN to watch Reel Stories: Shania Twain from anywhere.

Broadcast date: Saturday, June 22 at 9.20pm BST
TV channel: BBC Two (UK)
Watch free: BBC iPlayer (UK)

Watch Reel Stories: Shania Twain – Preview

Presenter Dermot O’Leary cosies up to Shania Twain to discuss the pop superstar’s rollercoaster career. With five Grammy Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she’s one of the best-selling music artists of all time. Not impressed much? Then you should also know that she’s bagged the “Legends” slot at this year’s Glastonbury Festival. The interview is set to be intimate, candid and full of archival footage, and our guide below explains how to watch Reel Stories: Shania Twain online from anywhere – and for FREE on BBC iPlayer.

The BBC's Reel Stories series finds O’Leary in conversation with some of the biggest names in the music business: reminiscing about TV interviews, unforgettable concerts, and waxing lyrical about the highs and lows of their show business journey. Previous guests have included the Pet Shop Boys, Kylie Minogue, and Jon Bon Jovi, and now the “Queen of Country Pop” is getting the This is Your Life treatment.

Chatting within the intimate interior of an old London cinema, Twain reflects on formative moments from her three decade-long career. Performing in local clubs as early as eight years old to help make ends meet, the “You’re Still The One” singer hit the big time in the ’90s and ’00s with the release of a trio of hugely successful albums: The Woman in Me (1995), Come On Over (1997) and Up! (2002).

Although Lyme disease forced Twain to take a hiatus, she overcame adversity and released Now in 2017. Her first studio album in 15 years, it rocketed straight to number one. She’s currently on her third Las Vegas residency. And, as she excitedly explains to O’Leary, she’s about to make her Glastonbury Festival debut on Sunday, June 30 (which you can catch with our Glastonbury 2024 viewing guide).

Don’t miss this celebration of an incredible artist and career, as we explain how to watch Reel Stories: Shania Twain online live and on-demand for free now.

How to watch Reel Stories: Shania Twain online on BBC iPlayer for FREE

Get up close and personal with Shania Twain ahead of her Glastonbury debut and watch Reel Stories: Shania Twain online on BBC Two on Saturday, June 22 from 9.20pm BST. Alternatively, you can stream the episode live, or on-demand after the show airs completely FREE with BBC iPlayer. You do, however, require a valid TV license. Part of an evening celebrating the Grammy-winning superstar, the O’Leary interview is preceded by Shania Twain at the BBC at 8:35pm, and followed by Live in Hyde Park at 22:05pm, showcasing Shania Twain’s performance in 2017. The BBC streaming platform works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, and streaming devices such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Outside the UK? If you want to watch Reel Stories: Shania Twain on BBC iPlayer whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed below.

How to watch Reel Stories: Shania Twain online from outside your country

If you absolutely love Shania but are out of the country when Reel Stories: Shania Twain airs on the BBC and iPlayer, then you can always download a VPN to overcome any regional restrictions (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch Reel Stories: Shania Twain from anywhere:

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate geographical location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream – so, in this case, just head to BBC iPlayer.

Can you watch Reel Stories: Shania Twain online in the US, Canada, Australia or the rest of the world?

Unfortunately, Reel Stories: Shania Twain is exclusive to the BBC in the UK. And as far as we know, there are no plans to broadcast the episode internationally, so countries like the US, Canada, and Australia will miss out entirely.

Reel Stories: Shania Twain FAQs

What time will Reel Stories: Shania Twain air? The latest in the Reel Stories series, Reel Stories: Shania Twain will debut at 9:20pm BST in the UK on Saturday, June 22, and be broadcast again on BBC Two in the early hours of Thursday, July 4, at 01:35am. The programme will also be available to stream on-demand on BBC iPlayer shortly after its BBC Two premiere.

Who is the presenter of the BBC's Reel Stories? English TV and radio presenter Dermot O'Leary, a UK TV stalwart known for This Morning and The X Factor, has been the host of Reel Stories since the series' debut in 2018. He's interviewed the likes of Noel Gallagher, Rod Stewart, Take That, Kylie Minogue and Sting.