How to watch Chicago Fire season 12 online: live stream the hit drama series from anywhere

Watch Chicago Fire season 12 online

Chicago Fire is on NBC every Wednesday as part of NBC's One Chicago lineup. You can stream the show online too, with either a subscription to Peacock (from $5.99) or through an OTT platform like FuboTV. And, if you’re out of the country when Chicago Fire season 12 airs, then you can use a VPN to connect to your preferred streaming service from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Wednesday, January 17 (US, CA) TV channel: NBC Time: 9pm ET/PT Stream next day: Peacock (US) Use a VPN to unblock Peacock when abroad

Chicago Fire season : preview

The beefy filling in NBC’s One Chicago sandwich – nestled between all-new episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago PD. – Chicago Fire will find the personnel of Firehouse 51 facing more high-stakes situations and scalding hot relationship drama. Some major changes are coming.

Viewers have been anxiously awaiting answers to to those season 11 cliffhangers. For one, Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) running off to attend “the best arson investigation training program in the world”, then just vanishing: his mysterious absence raising alarm bells for his firefighter wife Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo). Meanwhile, “Mouch” (Christian Stolte) was bleeding out when we last saw him, after a domestic terror incident left him in dire need of emergency surgery. Has he managed to pull through?

Of the new season, showrunner Andrea Newman confirmed that, “There have been big changes, and the 51 gang is on a rollercoaster ride throughout the [first] episode trying to navigate all of it.

These “big changes” are likely to include Kara Killmer’s departure from the show. As Paramedic Sylvie Brett, it’s likely her character will abscond to Oregon with her child and, should she accept his marriage proposal, her fiancé Lieutenant Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer). Firehouse 51 will sadly bid farewell to Alberto Rosende too. But it's not all loss: the cast is getting an exciting new addition in the form of Rome Flynn (The Bold and the Beautiful), who plays “a former amateur boxer with a dark past.”

We explain in full below how to watch Chicago Fire season 12 online – and for free from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Chicago Fire season 12 online FREE in the US

Chicago Fire season 12 returns to NBC starting Wednesday, January 17 at 9pm ET/PT (all-new Chicago Med starts an hour earlier). Each season tends to consist of around 22 episodes, broadcast weekly although with frequent breaks in scheduling. Episodes stream next day on Peacock. The Peacock Premium plan is $5.99 per month or you can go ad-free for $11.99. That includes access to a live stream of your local NBC channel. And you could save an extra 10% on Premium Plus when you purchase an annual plan at $119.99 a year. NBC is also available to stream live through a virtual multichannel video programming distributor service like FuboTV and Sling. Sling TV is one of the more reasonable out there. It includes NBC as part of a Sling Blue plan – although you’ll want to check this channel is available in your market area first. Then there’s FuboTV , a comprehensive cable replacement with a whopping selection of over 100 channels. Plans start at $74.99 a month, but new subscribers can snag a free trial before paying a thing. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN ...

How to watch Chicago Fire season 12 outside your country

Out of the country for either work or pleasure? If so, you’ll likely encounter geo-blocking restrictions when trying to access your local streaming service, which means you won’t be able to watch Chicago Fire season 12 online over the holidays.

Luckily, the best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – provides a simple solution. It alters your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

Use a VPN to watch Chicago Fire season 12 online from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to – it really is that easy.

How to watch Chicago Fire season 12 online in Canada

In Canada, Citytv is airing Chicago Fire season 12 at the same time as it goes out south of the border at 9pm ET/PT on Wednesday nights. If you have Citytv as part of your cable plan but you can't watch at that time, you can stream it on demand via Citytv.com using your provider login credentials. Or for cord cutters, there's the Citytv Plus channel via Amazon Prime to watch the show on-demand. It’s free to new subscribers for the first seven days and then CA$4.99 per month thereafter. And if you're out of the country, simply grab a VPN as described above, and you'll be able to watch Chicago Fire online as if you were right at home.

Can I watch Chicago Fire season 12 online in the UK?

Not anytime soon. There’s a long delay between the release of Chicago Fire episodes in the US, and their eventual debut on Sky in the UK. Season 11 episodes are only just airing on Sky Witness, every Thursday at 10pm GMT. So fans across the Atlantic are looking at a wait of at least a year before season 12 gets its TV or streaming premiere. As mentioned above, if you find yourself abroad when Chicago Fire season 12 airs, simply download a good VPN. That way you can connect to your usual streaming services and watch your favorite shows not matter where you are.

How to watch Chicago Fire season 12 online in Australia

Aussie fans of this piping hot drama are in luck: new episodes of Chicago Fire will air on Foxtel’s FOX ONE channel every Thursday, beginning January 18 at 8.30pm AEDT – less than a day after their NBC debut. If you don’t have cable, then a Foxtel Now subscription will let you stream Chicago Fire season 12. However, you’ll need to purchase the AU$10 Drama add on in addition to the AU$25 Essential base pack. If you’re a completely new to the service, though, you can enjoy a 10-day free trial before paying a thing. Currently away from home? If you’re eager to watch Chicago Fire season 12 online, you can simply download a VPN to connect to the same VOD service you pay for back home.

Chicago Fire season 12 trailer

Chicago Fire season 12 cast

Jesse Spencer as Lieutenant Matthew Casey

Taylor Kinney as Lieutenant Kelly Severide

David Eigenberg as Senior Firefighter Christopher Herrmann

Eamonn Walker as Battalion Chief Wallace Boden

Christian Stolte as Senior Firefighter Randall "Mouch" McHolland

Joe Minoso as Firefighter Joe Cruz

Kara Killmer as Paramedic Sylvie Brett

Miranda Rae Mayo as Firefighter Stella Kidd

Alberto Rosende as Firefighter Candidate Blake Gallo

Daniel Kyri as Firefighter Candidate Darren Ritter

Hanako Greensmith as Paramedic Violet Mikami

Jake Lockett as Sam Carver

Rome Flynn as Jake Gibson

