How to watch Chicago Med season 9 online and from anywhere
'Chicago Wednesday' starts at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center
How to watch Chicago Med season 9
Chicago Med season 9 is broadcast on NBC in the US, or via OTT services. You can also watch it on Peacock from the day after each episode airs on TV. It will go out on CityTV in Canada. Viewers travelling overseas can use a VPN to watch Chicago Med season 9 on their streaming service of choice just as they would back home.
|Premiere: Wednesday, January 17 at 8pm ET/PT
|TV network: NBC
|US stream: Sling TV / FuboTV / Peacock
|International streams: CityTV (CA)
|Stream from anywhere: use ExpressVPN
Chicago Med season 9 preview
NOTE: This article contains spoilers for Chicago Med season 8
Pushed back to January from its usual fall slot thanks to 2023's lengthy writers' strike, the shortened season 9 of Chicago Med finally gets its premiere on January 17 to lead off NBC's popular 'Chicago Wednesday' television line-up.
As such, it looks likely that we'll get only 13 instalments from the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center instead of the usual 20+, but that will still be plenty to catch up with Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) and co.
We left Gaffney on a bombshell as Dr. Will Halstead said his final goodbyes to colleagues as he left Chicago for Seattle. That leaves Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) heading up the E.D. – probably not ideal with his focus more than a little distracted by his imminent kidney transplant operation.
New doctor Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) is drafted in to ease the load, but will his troubled background exacerbate the problems? And what's that niggling feeling of familiarity that Dr. Charles has about his new colleague?
It's time to divert your Wednesday evenings back to Illinois, with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. following after Chicago Med. To make sure you don't miss a moment – either as it goes out or later on catch-up – follow our guide to watch Chicago Med season 9 online and wherever you are. And you we have all the information on Chicago PD season 11 and Chicago Fire season 12 too.
How to watch Chicago Med season 9 in the US
How to watch Chicago Med season 9 in the US
'Chicago Wednesday' returns to NBC from Wednesday, January 17 with season 9 of Chicago Med at 8pm ET/PT, followed by Chicago Fire and then Chicago P.D..
If you already have NBC with your cable plan, then you're all set. But cord cutters still have options to watch Chicago Med without cable.
Firstly, you could sign up for an OTT streaming service. Sling TV – and specifically its Sling Blue package – is pretty much the lowest you can pay. It includes local NBC among its 40+ channels and currently costs from $20 for your first month with its 50% off introductory offer. It's worth noting however that NBC is only available in certain markets, so check here that yours is eligible here.
Other options include FuboTV from $74.99 a month that you can try with its 7-day FREE trial, and Hulu with Live TV plans from $75.99 per month.
Alternatively, you can watch Chicago Med online with the Peacock streaming service, with episodes dropping the day after they're aired on NBC.
Peacock subscriptions start from just $5.99 a month, with Peacock Premium Plus available for $11.99 a month if you want to strip out ads completely. Or save an extra 17% by purchasing an annual plan.
Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN ...
How to watch Chicago Med from anywhere
How to watch Chicago Med online from anywhere
For those of you who are overseas when Chicago Med season 9 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use a VPN to watch Chicago Med season 9 from anywhere:
ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now
There are dozens of VPNs to choose from, but we recommend ExpressVPN. It's fast, straightforward to use, and simple to install. Plus, it’s compatible with a whole host of devices, a few of which includes Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, and iOS and Android software.
Express VPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is hard to refuse. But, better yet, you can get a 49% discount and get 3 months extra FREE if you purchase the annual plan – an excellent deal for an invaluable piece of software.
Once installed, just pick the location of your home country, and click connect. You’ll then be free to enjoy Chicago Med online no matter where you are.
How to watch Chicago Med season 9 around the world
How to watch Chicago Med season 9 online and on TV in Canada
In Canada, Citytv is airing Chicago Med at the same time as it goes out south of the border at 8pm ET/PT on Wednesday nights.
If you have Citytv as part of your cable plan but you can't watch at that time, you can stream it on demand via Citytv.com using your provider login credentials.
Or for cord cutters, there's the Citytv Plus channel via Amazon Prime to watch the show on-demand. It’s free to new subscribers for the first seven days and then CA$4.99 per month thereafter.
And if you're out of the country, simply grab a VPN as described above, and you'll be able to watch 'Chicago Wednesday' online as if you were right at home.
Can I watch Chicago Med season 9 in the UK?
Fans of the show in the UK have a bit of a wait on their hands for Chicago Med season 9. It took four months for season 8 to air in the UK after its US premiere, so its likely that we won't see the new series air in the UK until the spring.
When the time does come, we expect it to air as normal on Sky Witness. The channel is available with all Sky TV packages or with the more flexible Now Entertainment Membership.
Away from home? Anyone in the UK from a country where Chicago Med season 9 is being broadcast can tune into their home coverage with the help of a good VPN.
Can I watch Chicago Med season 9 in Australia?
There's good news and bad news Down Under. The bad is that there has not yet been a premiere date announced for Chicago Med season 9 in Australia.
The good news is that, when it does arrive, we're expecting it to be available to stream absolutely FREE! Like seasons 7 and and 8, it should be hitting the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.
Amercian or Canadian in Australia wanting to watch Chicago Med on your usual service? Use a VPN to watch it Down Under.
Chicago Med season 9 trailer
How many episodes are in season 9 of Chicago Med?
It is expected that season 9 of Chicago Med will comprise 13 episodes (although the final number is unconfirmed at the time of writing).
The reason for the shortened series – seasons 7 and 8 had 22 episodes each – is the Hollywood writers' strike.
If season 9 does have 13 episodes, it will be the shortest series of Chicago Med to date. Season 6 is the shortest until now, with 16 episodes.
Only the first three episodes have been named so far:
- Episode 1: "Row Row Row Your Boat on a Rocky Sea" Wednesday, January 17
- Episode 2: "This Town Ain't Big Enough for Both of Us" Wednesday, January 24
- Episode 3: "What Happens in the Dark Always Comes to Light": Wednesday, January 31
Chicago Med cast
- S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin
- Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles
- Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood
- Dominic Rains as Dr. Crockett Marcel
- Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer
- Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher
- Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitch Ripley
- Jeremy Shouldis as Dr. Marty Peterson
- Brennan Brown as Dr. Sam Abrams
- Henderson Wade as Dr. Loren Johnson
- Lorena Diaz as Nurse Doris
- Marie Tredway as Nurse Trini
- Amanda Marcheschi as Nurse Dina
- Alexandra Grey as Denise Lockwood
- Nate Santana as Dr. James Lanik
- Jodi Kingsley as DCFS Officer Madeline Gastern
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Adam was formerly the Content Director of Subscriptions and Services at Future, meaning that he oversaw many of the articles TechRadar produces about antivirus software, VPN, TV streaming, broadband and mobile phone contracts - from buying guides and deals news, to industry interest pieces and reviews. Adam has now dusted off his keyboard to write articles for the likes of TechRadar, T3 and Tom's Guide.
Most Popular
By Adrian Back
By Andy Murray
By Andy Murray