How to watch Chicago Med season 9 online and from anywhere

How to watch Chicago Med season 9

Chicago Med season 9 is broadcast on NBC in the US, or via OTT services. You can also watch it on Peacock from the day after each episode airs on TV. It will go out on CityTV in Canada. Viewers travelling overseas can use a VPN to watch Chicago Med season 9 on their streaming service of choice just as they would back home.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Wednesday, January 17 at 8pm ET/PT TV network: NBC US stream: Sling TV / FuboTV / Peacock International streams: CityTV (CA) Stream from anywhere: use ExpressVPN

Chicago Med season 9 preview

NOTE: This article contains spoilers for Chicago Med season 8

Pushed back to January from its usual fall slot thanks to 2023's lengthy writers' strike, the shortened season 9 of Chicago Med finally gets its premiere on January 17 to lead off NBC's popular 'Chicago Wednesday' television line-up.

As such, it looks likely that we'll get only 13 instalments from the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center instead of the usual 20+, but that will still be plenty to catch up with Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) and co.

We left Gaffney on a bombshell as Dr. Will Halstead said his final goodbyes to colleagues as he left Chicago for Seattle. That leaves Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) heading up the E.D. – probably not ideal with his focus more than a little distracted by his imminent kidney transplant operation.

New doctor Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) is drafted in to ease the load, but will his troubled background exacerbate the problems? And what's that niggling feeling of familiarity that Dr. Charles has about his new colleague?

It's time to divert your Wednesday evenings back to Illinois, with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. following after Chicago Med. To make sure you don't miss a moment – either as it goes out or later on catch-up – follow our guide to watch Chicago Med season 9 online and wherever you are. And you we have all the information on Chicago PD season 11 and Chicago Fire season 12 too.

How to watch Chicago Med season 9 in the US

How to watch Chicago Med from anywhere

How to watch Chicago Med online from anywhere

For those of you who are overseas when Chicago Med season 9 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Chicago Med season 9 from anywhere:

How to watch Chicago Med season 9 around the world

How to watch Chicago Med season 9 online and on TV in Canada

In Canada, Citytv is airing Chicago Med at the same time as it goes out south of the border at 8pm ET/PT on Wednesday nights. If you have Citytv as part of your cable plan but you can't watch at that time, you can stream it on demand via Citytv.com using your provider login credentials. Or for cord cutters, there's the Citytv Plus channel via Amazon Prime to watch the show on-demand. It’s free to new subscribers for the first seven days and then CA$4.99 per month thereafter. And if you're out of the country, simply grab a VPN as described above, and you'll be able to watch 'Chicago Wednesday' online as if you were right at home.

Can I watch Chicago Med season 9 in the UK?

Fans of the show in the UK have a bit of a wait on their hands for Chicago Med season 9. It took four months for season 8 to air in the UK after its US premiere, so its likely that we won't see the new series air in the UK until the spring. When the time does come, we expect it to air as normal on Sky Witness. The channel is available with all Sky TV packages or with the more flexible Now Entertainment Membership. Away from home? Anyone in the UK from a country where Chicago Med season 9 is being broadcast can tune into their home coverage with the help of a good VPN.

Can I watch Chicago Med season 9 in Australia?

There's good news and bad news Down Under. The bad is that there has not yet been a premiere date announced for Chicago Med season 9 in Australia. The good news is that, when it does arrive, we're expecting it to be available to stream absolutely FREE! Like seasons 7 and and 8, it should be hitting the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Amercian or Canadian in Australia wanting to watch Chicago Med on your usual service? Use a VPN to watch it Down Under.

Chicago Med season 9 trailer

How many episodes are in season 9 of Chicago Med? It is expected that season 9 of Chicago Med will comprise 13 episodes (although the final number is unconfirmed at the time of writing). The reason for the shortened series – seasons 7 and 8 had 22 episodes each – is the Hollywood writers' strike. If season 9 does have 13 episodes, it will be the shortest series of Chicago Med to date. Season 6 is the shortest until now, with 16 episodes. Only the first three episodes have been named so far:

Episode 1: "Row Row Row Your Boat on a Rocky Sea" Wednesday, January 17

Wednesday, January 17 Episode 2: "This Town Ain't Big Enough for Both of Us" Wednesday, January 24

Wednesday, January 24 Episode 3: "What Happens in the Dark Always Comes to Light": Wednesday, January 31

Chicago Med cast