How to watch Chicago PD season 11 — stream all-new episodes online from anywhere

Chicago PD season 11 premieres on NBC at 10pm ET/PT on Wednesday, January 17. New episodes will air on the same channel at the same time each week, and become available to stream on NBC.com and Peacock the next day. Away from the US and still want to watch? Use a VPN to watch Chicago PD season 11 from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Wednesday, January 17 (US, CA) TV channel: NBC Time: 10pm ET/PT Stream next day: Peacock (US) Use a VPN to unblock Peacock when abroad

With so much still to unpack from Chicago PD's previous run, the events from the explosive finale are likely to – pardon the expression – bleed heavily into season 11. The last we saw of Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) he was on his way to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, having taken a bullet to the midriff from point-blank range.

It was a horribly moving twist and perhaps one we should have seen coming, with the show having tugged at our heartstrings by teasing a happily-ever-after with Burgess (Marina Squerciati).

There's also the not insignificant matter of Upton's (Tracy Spiridakos) relationship with Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) to resolve, with the departed detective not expected to return to Chicago from Bolivia anytime soon, following his brisk exit from the show.

Chicago PD's creators are playing their cards close to their chest with regards to the new cases Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and his team will tackle in season 11, but there's always a storm brewing in Windy City.

Read on as we explain how to watch Chicago PD season 11 from anywhere in the world. We also have all the information on how to watch Chicago Med season 9 and how to watch Chicago Fire season 12 too.

How to watch Chicago PD season 11 in the US

In the US, Chicago PD season 11 will be available to watch on NBC, with the premiere set for 10pm ET/PT on Wednesday, January 17. If don't have cable, you can pick up a cord-cutting service like Sling or FuboTV to watch NBC online. Episodes will be added to streaming service Peacock the day after airing. Peacock costs from $5.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $11.99 a month for commercial-free coverage. Don't forget, you can take your favorite streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN – try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

How to watch Chicago PD season 11 from anywhere

If you're away from home when Chicago PD season 11 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading one of the best VPNs will allow you to stream Chicago PD online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. And ExpressVPN is the no. 1-rated provider you can get right now.

Use a VPN to watch Chicago PD season 11 from anywhere:

How to watch Chicago PD season 11 in Canada

Canadian viewers can catch Chicago PD season 11 on CityTV from Wednesday, January 17 at 9pm ET/PT. Although some content is available to stream on CityTV free and without signing in, chances are you’ll need your TV provider credentials to watch new Chicago PD live online or on-demand. That’s certainly the case for seasons 8 through 10, which are currently available on the platform – accessible either through the worldwide web, or the CityTV Now app on iOS and Android devices. Canadians currently away from home can meanwhile use a VPN to watch Chicago PD season 11 on CityTV from abroad.

How to watch Chicago PD season 11 in Australia

Chicago PD season 11 premieres on Foxtel One at 8.30pm AEDT on Friday, January 19 in Australia. You can also stream Chicago PD in real-time or on-demand via Foxtel Now, which offers a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day FREE trial, get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month to watch Chicago PD season 11. As detailed above, if you’re abroad you’ll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

Can you watch Chicago PD season 11 in the UK?

At the time of publication, there's no word on when Chicago PD season 11 will air in the UK, though there’s typically a delay between its Stateside debut and arrival across the Atlantic. If you're not already a Sky customer, check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Alternatively, you might want to consider becoming a member of Sky’s online streaming platform, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Entertainment passes start at £9.99, and you won’t be locked into a lengthy contra Away from home? Anyone in the UK from a country where Chicago PD season 11 is already out can tap into their home coverage with the help of a good VPN.

