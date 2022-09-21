How to watch Chicago Med season 8 online stream new episodes from anywhere

The Windy City's first responders are back for another run of high-stakes medical drama with Chicago Med season 8 set to tie up a host of loose ends from the dramatic finale of the previous series. Read on to find out how you can watch Chicago Med season 8 online and stream every new episode, no matter where you are right now.

*Chicago Med season 7 spoilers below*

Season 7 of the hospital drama spin-off from Chicago Fire ended with a cliffhanger which saw Will and Dylan left in mortal danger after Will’s apartment building was engulfed in flames.

Elsewhere, Pamela’s future as a doctor at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center was left in doubt after Crockett's questionable handling of her surgery left her unable to use her hands. As well as revealing whether Will and Dylan made it out of the inferno alive and whether Pamela’s career as a surgeon is over, the new series also looks set to introduce new characters.

Jack Egan, described as a multimillionaire renaissance man played by Sasha Roiz (Grimm) and Nellie Cuevas, a psychology fellow working alongside Dr. Charles played by Lilah Richcreek Estrada (The Wonder Years, Grace and Frankie) are both set to feature as regulars.

We can also expect plenty of crossover with other Chicago One shows, with team members from Chicago Fire on the scene to help in the aftermath of the apartment blaze.

Follow our guide below to watch Chicago Med season 8 online from anywhere.

(opens in new tab) In the US, Chicago Med season 8 will premiere on NBC at 8pm ET/PT (7pm CT) on Wednesday, September 21, as part of the network's Chicago One triple-header, will all-new episodes of Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D following afterwards. New episodes air weekly in the same timeslot. If you have the channel on cable, you'll be able to tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the NBC website by signing in with your cable provider details. Alternatively, each new episode of Chicago Med season 8 is also available to watch on Peacock just one day later every week on Thursdays. You can subscribe to Peacock Premium currently and pay just $1.99 a month for 12 months (offer ends September 30). After this time though, Peacock costs $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) and provides an ad-supported version of the service. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for Peacock Premium Plus if you want commercial-free coverage. Use a VPN to watch Peacock while traveling outside the US. (opens in new tab)

Watch Chicago Med season 8 without cable in the US

(opens in new tab) Cord-cutters can watch Chicago Med season 8 on NBC without cable by using OTT streaming services such as Sling TV (opens in new tab). Sling is reasonably priced and includes local NBC channels as part of its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package in most major markets. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half-price (opens in new tab). Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC is FuboTV (opens in new tab). It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Chicago Med season 8 online from outside your country

If you’re abroad when Chicago Med season 8 is released, you might struggle to watch it due to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream Chicago Med online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home.

Use a VPN to watch Chicago Med season 8 online from abroad.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch Chicago Med season 8 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Canadian viewers can catch brand-new Chicago Med season 11 on CityTV from Wednesday, September 21 at 8pm ET / PT. Although some content is available to stream on CityTV free and without signing in, chances are you’ll need your TV provider credentials to watch new Chicago Med live online or on-demand. That’s certainly the case for seasons 4 through to 6, which are currently available on the platform – accessible either through the worldwide web, or the CityTV Now app on iOS and Android devices. Outside of Canada? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can I watch Chicago Med season 8 in Australia?

(opens in new tab) No broadcast date has been announced Down Under for Chicago Fire season 8 yet. But taking into account that FOX ONE debuted season 7 around three months after the show's American debut, we’d expect new Chicago Med to begin broadcasting on FOX ONE this December. When that happens, a Foxtel Now (opens in new tab) subscription will provide you with live access to FOX ONE. In addition to the $25 Essential base pack, however, you’ll need to purchase the Drama add-on for another $10 a month. Though if you’re a new customer, there’s a tasty 10-day free trial to be enjoyed beforehand. As detailed above, if you’re abroad then you’ll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use. The solution? Try using a VPN (opens in new tab) as per our guide above.

Can I watch Chicago Med season 8 in the UK?