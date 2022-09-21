How to watch Chicago Fire season 11: stream every episode online from anywhere

There’s never a dull moment in this highly combustible drama, part of NBC’s bingeworthy One Chicago franchise. And the new season picks up right where we left off, with Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) in danger from a potentially deadly individual. Read below for our guide explaining how to watch Chicago Fire season 11 online and from anywhere.

*Warning – season 10 spoilers below*

Despite pulling off a magical last-minute ceremony, Severide and Kidd’s wedded bliss could end in tragedy after an SUV trailed the amorous pair back to their cabin in the season 10 finale.

The affair between Chief Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) and paramedic Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) sputtered out after Emma’s attempt to blackmail them both, although some heat remains between Mikami and her former beau Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende).

Elsewhere, Sylvie suggested calling time on her relationship with Matthew Casey, asking, “how much longer can we keep this up?” With her settled in Chicago and him fighting forest fires in Oregon, it’s probably the last we’ve seen of OG fan favorite Casey, played by Jesse Spencer.

But don't be sad, because regular cast members including Eamonn Walker, Joe Minoso, Daniel Kyri, and Christian Stolte are back, while Jake Lockett (Hawaii Five-O) will join the crew as Sam Carver, Kidd’s former friend and classmate.

You can aways rely on Chicago Fire to bring the heat. So, keep reading as we explain how to watch Chicago Fire season 11 online and stream every episode from anywhere.

How to watch Chicago Fire season 11 in the US

(opens in new tab) In the US, Chicago Fire season 11 will premiere on NBC at 9pm ET/PT (8pm CT) on Wednesday, September 21, right after all new Chicago Med and before brand-new Chicago P.D. New episodes air weekly in the same timeslot. If you have the channel on cable, you'll be able to tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the NBC website (opens in new tab) by signing in with your cable provider details. Alternatively, each new episode of Chicago Fire season 11 is also available to watch on Peacock just one day later every week on Thursdays. You can subscribe to Peacock Premium currently and pay just $1.99 a month for 12 months (offer ends September 30). After this time though, Peacock costs $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) and provides an ad-supported version of the service. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for Peacock Premium Plus if you want commercial-free coverage. Use a VPN to watch Peacock while traveling outside the US. (opens in new tab)

Watch Chicago Fire season 11 without cable in the US

Cord-cutters can watch Chicago Fire season 11 on NBC without cable by using OTT streaming services such as Sling TV. Sling is reasonably priced and includes local NBC channels as part of its Sling Blue package in most major markets. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half-price. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC is FuboTV. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below.

How to watch Chicago Fire season 11 online from outside your country

If you’re abroad when Chicago Fire season 11 is released, you might struggle to watch it due to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream Chicago Fire online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home.

Use a VPN to watch Chicago Fire season 11 online from abroad.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch Chicago Fire season 11 online in Canada

Canadian viewers can catch brand-new Chicago Fire season 11 on CityTV from Wednesday, September 21 at 9pm ET / PT. Although some content is available to stream on CityTV free and without signing in, chances are you'll need your TV provider credentials to watch new Chicago Fire live online or on-demand. That's certainly the case for seasons 7 through 9, which are currently available on the platform – accessible either through the worldwide web, or the CityTV Now app on iOS and Android devices. Outside of Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can I watch Chicago Fire season 11 in Australia?

No broadcast date has been announced Down Under for Chicago Fire Season 11 yet. But given that FOX ONE debuted season 10 roughly three months after the show's American debut – and that's a pattern we've seen for multiple new seasons – we'd expect new Chicago Fire to begin its broadcast on FOX ONE about December 2022. When that happens, a Foxtel Now subscription will provide you with live access to FOX ONE. In addition to the $25 Essential base pack, however, you'll need to purchase the Drama add-on for another $10 a month. Though if you're a new customer, there's a tasty 10-day free trial to be enjoyed beforehand. As detailed above, if you're abroad then you'll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

Can I watch Chicago Fire season 11 in the UK?