You can finally tell Disney+ to stop bugging you about that terrible Marvel show you regret starting

Disney+ is finally letting you remove items from your 'Continue Watching' list

The streaming service says it's a “much-anticipated global update'

It's rolling out first for the Apple TV and iOS, with more platforms arriving in the coming weeks

I stream a lot of content on Disney+, whether it’s a DCOM original movie rewatch, one of the original shows like Dream Productions, or to watch a classic film – but I also sometimes just walk away in the middle of a TV episode or a movie. And that leads to a pretty packed list under ‘Continue Watching’ that isn’t in any particular order.

It also means that when I start a new show – maybe the latest from Marvel – and end up hating it, it unfortunately sticks around. But that won't be the case for long – Disney+ is answering our collective prayers and will let us edit the list to remove that show.

That regrettable stream will soon be nothing but a bad memory, and won't haunt your new streaming content efforts.

The streaming giant said it was a “much-anticipated global update,” and it’s beginning to roll out now on a whole host of platforms, including TV and mobile. Simply put, it’s one of the best changes in recent history from one of the best streaming services around.

It’s rolling out on Apple TV and iOS at first, with other platforms following in the coming weeks. And here’s the best news: It’s super easy to get started with removing content from your continue-watching list. This means you won’t be stuck for much longer with that movie you wound up hating after five minutes.

There are four ways to remove content from your ‘Continue Watchlist’

Disney+ has devised two ways to remove content from this auto-populated watchlist, so let’s break down the first.

When you’re on the streamer's mobile app homepage and see your ‘Continue Watching’ bar, you can simply navigate to and select the show or movie and select the three dots next to the name. From there, you’ll tap “Remove” to see it vanish. This goes for your entire profile within your Disney+ account.

If you’re on the web, you’ll hover over the title and see the option to remove – a circle with a line in the middle, like the equator – appear – just tap that, and it will be removed.

On the TV, since you can’t just touch it, you’ll navigate to the title in the bar and long-press on it to reveal the remove function. It’ll ask you to confirm if you want to remove the title from the list, and you can approve the action.

Alternatively, if you happen to be on the details page for the TV show or movie and it’s in your ‘Continue Watchlist,’ you’ll see the remove icon next to play/start, resume, or save at the end. You can simply select that icon to remove it from the list.

Disney+ certainly made it easy and rolled out several ways to accomplish it. The only hope is that folks without an iOS device or Apple TV 4K will soon receive updates on their various platforms.

In the release announcing the change, Disney+ also explains that if you see content on your watchlist that you don’t recall playing, it might appear if you share your account with someone else using the same profile. Remember, with a single Disney+ account, you can create up to seven profiles. Of course, it might also be a reminder of the people who shared your account before Disney+ and other streaming services started cracking down on account sharing.

Even so, this is excellent news. It will finally let you clean up your ‘Continue Watchlist’ without having to watch through all the content or just start other shows and movies in the hopes of pushing other pieces of content further back.

It should save us from a whole lot of headaches, and let’s hope we see other highly-requested features arrive that let us get even more out of Disney+.

More of this, please, Disney!