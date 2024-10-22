Apple wants you to attend a big Severance season 2 meeting tomorrow – and there's only one thing it's destined to reveal

Apple is preparing to showcase something big for Severance season 2 tomorrow (October 23) – and I'm convinced it'll be the official trailer for the hit show's next chapter.
Uploaded with little fanfare, a placeholder for a virtual Severance meeting was added to the Apple TV Plus YouTube channel today (October 22), which signals a big reveal is inbound for the hugely popular sci-fi show's return. Understandably, the teaser has whipped fans into a frenzy, with many – myself included – believing that a season 2 trailer is inbound. Hey, why else would Apple tell us to join an all-hands meeting at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST / 10pm AEST tomorrow, on YouTube no less, if it wasn't gearing up to release season 2's first proper trailer?
If – or, rather, when – the teaser is unveiled, it won't be the first official footage we've actually seen for Severance's sophomore season. Indeed, in July, we were treated to a 30-second montage from one of the best Apple TV Plus shows' next installment that, due to its incredibly short runtime, did little to satiate our appetite for season 2. Still, at least Severance season 2's first albeit brief teaser confirmed when it'll debut on Apple's streaming service: January 17, 2025, for anyone who didn't know.
Before then, the only footage we'd seen of Severance's next entry came in mid-June, and even then it only gave us a tiny glimpse of Adam Scott's Mark Scout staring intently into the camera. That blink and you'll miss it clip was part of a wider look at an Apple TV Plus bonanza trailer that ran as part of Apple's WWDC 2024 event, so it's high time that a real season 2 trailer *ahem* became an 'outie' after being an 'innie' for so long.
It's likely that a Severance season 2 trailer won't be the only things that Lumon Industries 'treats' us to, either. With the highly-rated series set to return in just a few months' time, a confirmed cast list and story synopsis wouldn't go amiss, so don't be surprised if those details are 3D printed and sent out to us alongside this season's teaser.
While we wait for Severance to make its highly-anticipated return on one of the world's best streaming services, read our article on five big questions that Severance season 2 needs to answer. Alternatively, if you haven't seen the psychological thriller show yet, get the spoiler-free lowdown on its first season by reading our Severance season 1 review.
You might also like
- Apple TV Plus' Bad Sisters season 2 trailer shows off the deadly sisterhood threatening to crack under pressure
- Ted Lasso season 4 may have leaked before Apple TV Plus announces it – with a filming date sooner than expected
- My favorite Apple TV Plus comedy Shrinking has been renewed for season 3, and it's exactly what the doctor ordered for my Ted Lasso withdrawal
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across. Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.