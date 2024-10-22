Apple wants you to attend a big Severance season 2 meeting tomorrow – and there's only one thing it's destined to reveal

Apple is preparing to showcase something big for Severance season 2 tomorrow (October 23) – and I'm convinced it'll be the official trailer for the hit show's next chapter.

Uploaded with little fanfare, a placeholder for a virtual Severance meeting was added to the Apple TV Plus YouTube channel today (October 22), which signals a big reveal is inbound for the hugely popular sci-fi show's return. Understandably, the teaser has whipped fans into a frenzy, with many – myself included – believing that a season 2 trailer is inbound. Hey, why else would Apple tell us to join an all-hands meeting at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST / 10pm AEST tomorrow, on YouTube no less, if it wasn't gearing up to release season 2's first proper trailer?

Severance — Meeting Tomorrow - YouTube Watch On

If – or, rather, when – the teaser is unveiled, it won't be the first official footage we've actually seen for Severance's sophomore season. Indeed, in July, we were treated to a 30-second montage from one of the best Apple TV Plus shows' next installment that, due to its incredibly short runtime, did little to satiate our appetite for season 2. Still, at least Severance season 2's first albeit brief teaser confirmed when it'll debut on Apple's streaming service: January 17, 2025, for anyone who didn't know.

Before then, the only footage we'd seen of Severance's next entry came in mid-June, and even then it only gave us a tiny glimpse of Adam Scott's Mark Scout staring intently into the camera. That blink and you'll miss it clip was part of a wider look at an Apple TV Plus bonanza trailer that ran as part of Apple's WWDC 2024 event, so it's high time that a real season 2 trailer *ahem* became an 'outie' after being an 'innie' for so long.

It's likely that a Severance season 2 trailer won't be the only things that Lumon Industries 'treats' us to, either. With the highly-rated series set to return in just a few months' time, a confirmed cast list and story synopsis wouldn't go amiss, so don't be surprised if those details are 3D printed and sent out to us alongside this season's teaser.

While we wait for Severance to make its highly-anticipated return on one of the world's best streaming services, read our article on five big questions that Severance season 2 needs to answer. Alternatively, if you haven't seen the psychological thriller show yet, get the spoiler-free lowdown on its first season by reading our Severance season 1 review.

