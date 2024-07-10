Apple TV Plus finally reveals Severance season 2 release date but there’s a long wait
Our return to Lumon will take a little while longer
The highly anticipated Severance season two has an official release date, with Apple TV Plus confirming the exciting news on July 10. However, it's further away than you might think.
After the gripping season one finale, fans of the mind bending sci-fi hit have been desperate to see more, and we now know that it will return to our screens on Friday, January 17, 2025.
A social media post confirming the news was shared to X (formerly Twitter) where the streamer wrote: "Like you've never left", alongside a teaser clip for the upcoming season, reminding us of the titular severance procedure in which employees have memories of their work and personal lives severed.
Like you never left.Severance returns 1.17.25 pic.twitter.com/VfusmJ3k4sJuly 10, 2024
This 30-second teaser is all we know so far about Severance season two so fans will have to wait patiently for a full length trailer, and be even more patient as we have to wait until 2025 for new episodes to hit the streaming service. But considering the quality of the first iteration, which has a 97% Rotten Tomatoes rating, we're sure it'll be worth the wait.
While you're on tenterhooks waiting for the next instalment, Apple TV Plus has dropped four gripping new shows in July, including some sci-fi and period dramas, so there's plenty to dig into while we're waiting for Severance to return.
Plot details for season two are also under wraps but considering all the bombshells dropped in the first season alone, we're sure there'll be lots more to uncover about this mysterious company and the people working within it, blissfully unaware of the outside world while they're at work, and vice versa when they're at home.
