This is probably the best AMD Ryzen 7 PC deal this Black Friday but it comes with a catch

Great if you can wait for Christmas otherwise, you will have to look elsewhere

Minisforum EliteMini UM700
(Image credit: Minisforum)

The Minisforum EliteMini UM700 is based on the AMD Ryzen 7 3750H processor and runs on Windows 10 Pro rather than Windows 10 Home. This makes this PC a great option for those looking for a compact workstation or a business PC. Measuring only 128 × 127 × 46mm, it can easily be hidden behind a large format display or a monitor.

Speaking of monitors, it can drive three 4K monitors at 60Hz thanks to one HDMI port, one DisplayPort and a USB Type-C one. The rest of the configuration is not too shabby as well; the 8GB/128GB configuration costs $539 while doubling the system memory and quadrupling the storage adds only $120.

The Ryzen 7 3750H has four cores and eight threads with a Radeon RX Vega 10 Graphics allowing it to deliver video performance that’s amongst the best for integrated graphics. 

Other notable features include a SATA HDD slot, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, five USB ports, two audio jacks and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Minisforum says that the UM700 will be launched late December 2020 with free global shipping, 30 days returns, lifetime support and a two-year warranty.

We reviewed the EliteMini H31G back in October 2020; powered by an Intel Core i7-9700F, it consisted of 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GTX1050 Ti graphics card, all for a mere $879.

