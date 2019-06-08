The best PS4 games from E3 2019

It’s the Coachella, the Glastonbury of video games. E3 2019 is here, and if you’re a PS4 gamer, you’re in for a treat.

The annual games conference, bringing the biggest and best games developers from around the globe, will be showing off loads of new soon-to-be best PS4 games from the likes of EA, Ubisoft, Bethesda and more.

With Sony itself set to be absent, it’s going to be all about the third-party goodies this year, as the PlayStation team itself gears up for the inevitable reveal of its PS5 console.

But this is about the here and now, the next-big things for the PlayStation console sitting under your TV as we speak. Here’s what you’ve got to look forward to, based on what we’ve seen at E3 so far.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

First up was Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, kicking off E3 2019 as the opening game from the EA Play conference. We got 15 minutes of gameplay footage, which you can find embedded below (you might need to jump in a little bit, as it's part of the EA Play livestream!):

It’s very much a mix of familiar looking games, such as the Uncharted series and Dark Souls games, wrapped up in the feel and look of the Star Wars universe. There will be weighty lightsaber combat, cool force abilities, old-school Stormtroopers to battle and mad alien planets to explore and climb. It’ll hit the PS4 (and PC and Xbox One) on November 15.

FIFA 20

Ready to pay the FIFA tax again this year? Well, this year it looks at least like EA’s football game is going to be a significant update over last year’s edition, thanks to the inclusion of a fun-looking ‘Volta Football’ mode. Remember FIFA Street, which allowed for indoor and unorthodox football play styles, such as five-a-side and no-goalkeepers rules? That’s coming with FiFA 20. Here’s the trailer:

It looks like a wonderfully inclusive part of the franchise, letting you make a custom (male or female) avatar, ready to take on online squads and its own campaign mode. It’s the most significant addition to FIFA since the introduction of the single player Journey Mode, and a welcome return for the mode that’s been absent from the mainline series for nearly 20 years.

Madden 20

Now on to that other type of football, with EA’s entry into the series for this year. As well as improved visuals and team rosters, you’ll get a new Face of the Franchise mode with Madden NFL 20 that lets you create a player and take them through the NFL draft experience. Catch the trailer here:

With a closed beta starting on June 15, other new features include playbooks that update per team across the course of a season, Ultimate Missions to get the most from your Ultimate Team purchases, and X-Factor and Superstar abilities that will add some finesse moves, unique skills and personality to individual top-tier players.

More to come

...and that’s just to kick off: we’re only one press conference into E3 2019 so far, and we’re expecting to see many more great games and trailers revealed as the week goes on. Keep checking back to see all the best stuff coming to the PlayStation 4 in the coming days.