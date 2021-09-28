Tesla Cyberquad name shows up online, but it's not what you think it is

The quadbike we've previously seen alongside the Cybertruck (above) is a converted Yamaha ATV, not a Cyberquad

Tesla can be a mysterious company at times, but when it comes to products and product announcements, it doesn't keep many secrets.

It's more likely to see a far-future product than it is for one to be downplayed, which makes its recent patent application all the more curious.

In a recent filing to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Tesla asks for a trademark on the term "Cyberquad," but not for the reasons you might think. To be clear, this wasn't an application for a vehicle or any sort of transportation. Instead, the document covers Cyberquad clothing.

The Cyberquad first appeared alongside the Cybertruck during its debut event in late 2019.

With matching lines, a super-future look, and absolutely zero details, it was an exciting but ultimately unknown addition to Tesla's growing catalog of potential future products.

Tesla's wording on the application states that it's "intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely t-shirts, shirts, jackets; hats; infant wear; footwear; pants."

So, while you may not be able to buy and use an actual Cyberquad anytime soon, there's a decent chance that you can buy something Cyberquad-related.

While there's potential for this to be a promising development for Cyberquad hopefuls, it's worth noting that Tesla has not tested, shown, or otherwise mentioned the vehicle more than once or twice since its brief appearance almost two years ago.

In fact, the quad we saw during the Cybertruck's announcement was a Yamaha ATV fitted with an electric powertrain.

It should also be stated that the Cybertruck itself has seen repeated delays, to the point that the first buyers will be lucky to see one sitting in their driveways before the end of 2022. However, for Tesla fans, especially those wanting a raucous off-road recreation vehicle, any movement toward making it a reality is welcome.

Via InsideEVs