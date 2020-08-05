Spider-Man isn't the only PS4-exclusive Avengers content

It recently announced that Spider-Man is coming to Marvel's Avengers - but only on PS4 and PS5. However, it looks like Spidey won't be the only PlayStation exclusive content in Marvel's Avengers.

According to developer Crystal Dynamics, those who play Avengers on PS4 will also get a bunch of other benefits that is sure to leave a sour taste in the mouths of those playing on Xbox One and PC.

In a PlayStation blog post, outlining information on community challenges and cosmetics for Marvel’s Avengers, the developer revealed that, when it comes to cosmetics, PlayStation players will have 30-day exclusive access to a Legendary Outfit, Legendary Emote, Epic Takedown, and nameplate for each hero when they're released, including the six launch heroes.

That's not all. For each hero added to the game post-launch, Hawkeye included, all PS Plus members will receive a free bundle that contains a Rare Outfit, nameplate, and 100 Credits. In addition, PS Plus members will get a free Ms Marvel bundle at launch.

PlayStation advantage

(Image credit: Crystal Dynamics/Square Enix)

While the content of these bundles will eventually come to Xbox One and PC players, meaning they're not outright PlayStation exclusives, we suspect that - when they eventually do - they won't be free.

This content doesn't give PlayStation players a gameplay advantage but it does further suggest that Crystal Dynamics putting its weight behind Marvel's Avengers on PS4, more so than on the platforms.

