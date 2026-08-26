Secretlab is releasing a new Titan Evo Marvel Spider-Man Edition

The chair pays homage to Spider-Man and celebrates the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Featuring a red and black color palette, the chair features "elements inspired by Spider-Man’s enduring legacy"

Secretlab has announced a collaboration with Marvel: a new Titan Evo gaming chair inspired by your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

The Secretlab Titan Evo Marvel Spider-Man Edition pays homage to the beloved superhero, and will be available in the United States, Canada, and the EU, following the successful release of Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Combining the gaming chair company's customary craftsmanship and science-backed comfort, the Titan Evo also features "elements inspired by Spider-Man’s enduring legacy, which has influenced generations of fans since his comic book debut."

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I think this is Secretlab's best-looking Titan Evo variant yet, highlighting the hero's iconic suit with a red color palette, with Spider-Man's black emblem embossed on the front and back of the chair, making it perfect for any Spider-Man fan.

Upholstered in Secretlab's SoftWeavePlus Fabric, the Spider-Man Edition also features a web of silken lines on its back, with an additional nod to Spider-Man villain Venom, with black tendrils creeping along the chair's side wings and seat base.

The Secretlab Titan Evo Marvel Spider-Man Edition will be available at Secretlab.

The Secretlab Titan Evo is one of the best gaming chairs you can buy right now, designed with patent-pending cold-cure foam, a pebble seat base, and four-way L-adapt lumbar back support, ensuring comfort for long gaming sessions.

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