The new Secretlab Titan Evo Marvel gaming chair collab is the most gorgeous alternate design yet, and a must-have for any Spider-Man fan
Thwip, thwip!
- Secretlab is releasing a new Titan Evo Marvel Spider-Man Edition
- The chair pays homage to Spider-Man and celebrates the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day
- Featuring a red and black color palette, the chair features "elements inspired by Spider-Man’s enduring legacy"
Secretlab has announced a collaboration with Marvel: a new Titan Evo gaming chair inspired by your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.
The Secretlab Titan Evo Marvel Spider-Man Edition pays homage to the beloved superhero, and will be available in the United States, Canada, and the EU, following the successful release of Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
Combining the gaming chair company's customary craftsmanship and science-backed comfort, the Titan Evo also features "elements inspired by Spider-Man’s enduring legacy, which has influenced generations of fans since his comic book debut."
I think this is Secretlab's best-looking Titan Evo variant yet, highlighting the hero's iconic suit with a red color palette, with Spider-Man's black emblem embossed on the front and back of the chair, making it perfect for any Spider-Man fan.
Upholstered in Secretlab's SoftWeavePlus Fabric, the Spider-Man Edition also features a web of silken lines on its back, with an additional nod to Spider-Man villain Venom, with black tendrils creeping along the chair's side wings and seat base.
The Secretlab Titan Evo Marvel Spider-Man Edition will be available at Secretlab.
The Secretlab Titan Evo is one of the best gaming chairs you can buy right now, designed with patent-pending cold-cure foam, a pebble seat base, and four-way L-adapt lumbar back support, ensuring comfort for long gaming sessions.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
➡️ Read our full guide to the best gaming consoles
1. Best overall:
PlayStation 5 Slim
2. Best budget:
Xbox Series S
3. Best handheld:
Nintendo Switch 2
4. Most powerful:
PlayStation 5 Pro
Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.