PS5 and Xbox Series X still on course for 2020 as AMD ramps up CPU production

Anyone concerned that the PS5 and Xbox Series X may get delayed should be relieved to hear that AMD, the company that’s making the processor and graphics chips in both next-gen consoles, is “ramping up production” to prepare for their launch.

The news comes from a recent earnings call, where AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su revealed that: “We expect semi-custom revenue to increase in the second quarter and be heavily weighted towards the second-half of the year, as we ramp production to support the holiday launches of the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.”

This is reassuring news for anyone who was concerned that the Covid-19 pandemic would cause both Sony and Microsoft to delay the launch of their upcoming consoles until 2021.

AMD on track

With AMD providing custom chips for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X that will handle the processing and graphical power of the consoles, the company's ability to produce those chips is crucial to them launching at the end of 2020.

It appears that this won’t be an issue, so it looks like the two consoles are still set to launch this year, as originally planned.

Hopefully, it also means there will be plenty of stock available of both consoles for Christmas.

These are the best PS4 games